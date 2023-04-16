How integrative medicine can heal our nation

I tell you there will be nothing from heaven. We must all work hard...to save ourselves from poverty, ignorance and disease,” reasonably posited Jomo Kenyatta to Kenyans at Independence.

Sixty years later, Kenya has made impressive steps in the fight against poverty and ignorance but disease (dynamic, unpredictable and dependent on human behaviour) continues to undermine our prevention, eradication and elimination efforts.

Our medical system cares more about investing in pharmaceuticals and hospitals. That is objective enough; I’m only sceptical about our healthcare system spending far too much time and money on medications and treatments while neglecting the compounding power of healthy habits and behavioural change.

As opposed to always resorting to a prescription since “we’re too busy and it’s more convenient” or ordering an additional test to assuage the patient, it’s time we used integrative medicine to educate people on scientifically validated behavioural changes and heal the nation.

This is not to imply that actions like surgery, prescription drugs or medical treatment are not efficacious. They save millions of lives. But behaviour change—which is less costly and more formidable in the long run—often improves upon these treatments.

Prevention of disease and enhancement of one’s health and well-being can be greatly optimised by habits like regular exercise, healthy eating, intermittent fasting, stress management and getting adequate sleep.

Some diseases are born and fed by ineffective habits and can only be healed through better habits. And human beings, it has been argued, are creatures of habit. Instead of always administering drugs to treat symptoms, what if healthcare providers also prescribed healthy habits and practices?

Or inculcated the discipline to resist temptation and pursue health goals or health seeking behaviour for the long term? The ultimate remedy is in balancing both sides.