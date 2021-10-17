How infertility can be influenced by either partner

Infertility is not always a woman’s problem. Both men and women can contribute to infertility. Many couples struggle with infertility and seek help to conceive a baby, but it is often thought of as only a woman’s condition.

Researchers argue that of all infertility cases, approximately 40-50 per cent is attributed to the male factor. There are also cases of unexplained infertility or where both partners exhibit fertility issues.

If you are over 35 years of age and haven’t been successful in conceiving a baby for at least six months, I recommend that you visit a fertility expert. If you are below the age of 35 years, the recommended window before seeing a doctor is one year. Of course, in both cases, regular, unprotected sexual intercourse during this time is typically a forerunner to fertility treatment. The following are some risk factors that influence infertility in both men and women.

Risk factors for Infertility

Some forms of infertility cannot be prevented because they can be inherited and may, therefore, be unavoidable. Nevertheless, the following environmental factors may trigger infertility. Many of these can be overcome with lifestyle changes or effective medical treatment.

Smoking

A smoking individual is more likely to fall prey to infertility. On average, fertility treatments respond less to partners where either or both partners smoke. Smoking can also lead to low birth weight, low sperm count, erectile dysfunction or miscarriage.

Age

For a woman, 35 years marks the midpoint along her fertility curve. After that age, fertility declines rapidly and pregnancy may be impeded by low-quality eggs or other fertility problems. With men, they start to display lower fertility potential when they reach the age of 40. It then rapidly diminishes over time.

Alcohol

Alcohol is prohibited during pregnancy. It is also worth abstaining even before you start trying to conceive to prepare your body in the best way. Consumption of alcohol can lead to low sperm count and motility, and in some cases birth defects.

Unhealthy weight

If you are underweight or overweight, it is time to revisit your diet. A sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain, which in turn affects fertility. Women who are underweight or whose diets are severely under-portioned may also experience suppressed bodily functions.

Exercise

Do physical exercises in moderation. Lack of exercise can cause obesity leading to infertility. On the flip side, strenuous exercises can also be dangerous. Ovulatory disorders are associated with women who exercise excessively.

Causes of Infertility

Aside from general factors, here is a look at some of the possible causes that may impede pregnancy in both men and women.

‍Causes of male &female Infertility

•Low sperm production

•Ovulation dysfunction

•Hormonal conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

•Diabetes

•Uterine or cervical anomalies

•Sexually transmitted disease

•Tubal damage or blockages

•Endometriosis

•Testicular blockages

•Primary ovarian insufficiency

•Damage to reproductive organs

•Pelvic Adhesions

Infertility can be disheartening and it is advisable to acknowledge the situation in time if there is a concern. Getting help can be your first step to your dream journey to parenthood.