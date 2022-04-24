How handling of coalitions will determine August poll outcome

In recent months, the two leading alliances, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza, have welcomed several parties as partners. The value of coalition building comes from the lessons learnt by the parties in the past elections.

In the first multiparty General Election, in 1992, Daniel arap Moi led with 1,906,290 votes, followed by Kenneth Matiba (1,353,907), Mwai Kibaki (1,004,665) and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga (901,271). Had any of the other three candidates formed a coalition, it could have been very difficult for Moi to win in a free and fair election.

In the 2002 elections, the Rainbow Coalition got it right and uprooted Kanu, which believed in the strength of a single party. Coalitions have since been a dominant strategy. However, my crystal ball tells me that in the August 9 elections, it will be more of the management of the coalition partners rather than having a coalition per se that will determine who ascends to the house on the hill.

Azimio has 26 parties and Kenya Kwanza four. Inasmuch as the number of political parties backing the Azimio candidate, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, have given him a lot of mileage and boosted his approval ratings, one factor that might determine whether he turns the strategic capability into competitive advantage will be his competence in managing the partners.

Less partners

His arch-rival, Deputy President William Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader, though having less partners, also faces the challenge of managing so many individuals with diverse interests that may be larger than Raila’s partners, though more.

There is a complexity in each camp, which stems from structure rather than numbers. For the coalitions to have an upper hand, three factors need to be taken into consideration: Synergy, cost of managing a coalition, and experience in managing coalitions.

Synergy: Since each party has its manifesto and interests, there’s a lot of diversity that comes into the mother coalition. The parties in Azimio have 26 manifestos and at least as many interests as the number of elected leaders that it will bring under its wing.

Competitive advantage

The main question, therefore, is the level of diversity a coalition can accommodate and how much synergy it can achieve. The magic will be in the formation and management of each coalition to realise the envisaged competitive advantage brought about by the synergy.

Not long ago, Raila appointed former Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju as the head of the Azimio secretariat. Soon after, he met with all the top guns of the coalition partners, which led to some positive vibes: Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, for instance, promised to work in any capacity so long as Raila becomes the fifth president. Raila must have realised that the managing of the coalition will be key to his quest rather than many coalition partners, which can be counterproductive if the diversity is not well managed.

It’s still not clear whether or not Kenya Kwanza has appointed its head of secretariat. Maybe DP Ruto thinks that since he has fewer partners he does not need it. Wrong.

Cost: Using the strategic formula Value Created (VC) is equal to Total Value (PV). From Coalition Partners minus Collaboration Cost (PC), the value created by the coalition can be lower than the cost of managing it. For example, some of the partners may ask to be given Nairobi or Mombasa county leadership, making ODM or UDA forgo some key seats as a price of keeping them in their fold. The question is, which partner will enjoy the most the value brought about by the affiliate parties?

Experience: Whereas Raila has over 15 years’ experience of leading several coalitions (Cord in 2007, Nasa in 2013 and 2017 and now Azimio), it is the first time Ruto is leading one. He, therefore, has an advantage in this regard.

The winner of the 2022 General Election must achieve the highest synergy from their coalition, pay the least coalition collaboration cost and leverage on their experience and competence in managing coalitions.