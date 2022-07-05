How good education system supports economic growth

New research by 2019 Nobel Prize-winning economist, Prof Michael Kremer, cites a good curriculum that emphasizes a broad set of skills, learner-centred instruction and parental engagement as most important to good quality education.

Equipment, quality of classrooms and class size all have an effect but curriculum and the quality of teaching are the most critical.

Part of the groundbreaking “Can Education be standardised? Evidence from Kenya” heavily studied methods of education at Bridge International Academies. It indicates learning gains among the ‘largest ever measured in international education’.

The relevance of the study’s findings for political leaders and policymakers is clear: When pupils are better educated, the economy benefits significantly. Economic growth follows improved schooling, enhancing opportunities for the youth and workforce.

World Economic Forum 2016 suggested three channels through which education affects a country’s productivity. First, it increases the collective ability of the workforce to carry out tasks more quickly. Secondly, secondary and tertiary education facilitate transfer of knowledge about new information, products and technologies. Finally, by increasing creativity, it boosts a country’s capacity to create new knowledge, products and technologies.

Human capital formation plays a significant role in economic development. Better education not only leads to higher individual income but is also a necessary (though not always sufficient) precondition for long-term economic growth.

We are more optimistic than ever that political leaders will continue investing big in the sector. Our call to make transformational change in education, structured around what students, not adults, need comes when foresight and research have created a rare window of opportunity for action. For higher rates of development, school leavers must be more than jobseekers, instead creating employment, especially for themselves, and creating wealth.

If a workforce is made up of those with an adequate technical education, making them trainable, and have been educated to think for themselves and so can work together to create products and systems and boost quality, they are more valuable employees and will contribute more to development.

A million students are being taught using the Bridge methodology and the figure is increasing year on year. The study found that primary and middle school students in these schools gain almost an additional year of learning (0.89) under integrated methodology, learning in two years what their peers learn in nearly three. For early childhood development pupils the gains were even bigger.

If replicated at scale across public systems, this integrated methodology could put our pupils on track to match the academic performance of peers from middle- and upper-middle-income countries, pushing Kenya up education league tables at par with nations with per capita incomes four times greater.