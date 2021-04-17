How good digital finance policies helped write the story of M-Pesa

Since its launch in 2007, M-Pesa has grown into the world’s first major mobile money service. It ignited a retail electronic payments’ evolution and allowed electronic payments to be adopted with ease. Electronic payments’ adoption is a game-changer in the delivery of innovative digital financial services and real-time retail electronic payment platforms. This evolution has allowed FinTechs to develop sustainable business models and payment platforms across sectors of the economy.

However, its biggest impact yet has been in its contribution to driving financial inclusion – from just 26.7 per cent of the population having access to formal financial services before M-Pesa to about 82.9 per cent in 2019.

Mobile money has single-handedly helped many individuals circumvent obstacles that previously came with opening and maintaining a bank account, and which excluded many from the formal financial system, especially those with low incomes and irregular flow of that income. This has consequently lifted many households from poverty through savings and investments to escape cycles of negative shocks.

Loans and savings

The growth of mobile phone-based transactions has spurred a financial services revolution. Mobile phone money transfer services have evolved and today banks can offer loans and savings based on subscribers’ transaction history. M-Pesa is also facilitating cross-border remittances and payments, leading to increased inflows.

Today, FinTechs are increasingly building on M-Pesa to create new services such as payments, international transfers, personal finance, virtual savings and credit supply platforms, asset management and crowdfunding. It has also helped encourage and catalyse the uptake of government e-services.

Mobile financial services are providing a technological platform on which banks have been able to roll out services targeted at the mass market. M-Pesa is playing the role of a coordinating payment solution across market segments, besides encouraging development of e-commerce and general increase in the velocity of money in the economy.

All this was made possible by an enabling and supportive regulatory environment that has helped sustain safety and efficiency without stifling innovation. Conducive policies helped chart M-Pesa’s path of success. On the flipside, this factor has been attributed to the uneven, spotty growth of mobile money in other markets. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) put in place a sound supervisory framework focused on protecting and developing the market while ensuring an inclusive process of designing rules in a stable macroeconomic environment.

Despite initial opposition and resistance, based on fears around its probable impact on the banking industry, the use of the mobile phone to deliver financial services was approved.

This followed review of the initial application by a technical team drawn from CBK in consultation with the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Mitigation measures

Attendant risks, related to settlement and foreign exchange operational, systemic and legal issues, were evaluated and mitigation measures effected, alongside anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism requirements. The approval was granted after demonstrating safety and adequacy of customer protection.

From its early days it was a success, based on the scale of adoption. The number of agents spiked from 307 at launch in March 2007 to 2,329 a year later, eclipsing the total number of bank branches at the time, thus reaching the unbanked. The number of monthly transactions grew rapidly, from 21,714 to 6.3 million in a year. Among the factors that powered this initial growth has been the robust agent network, continued investment in technology, training and supervision.

This has helped deliver CBK’s objective then, of making financial markets accessible to the masses; besides formalising transactions. Despite initial resistance, the banking industry has benefited from the innovation, through which they have been able to tap into the unreached segments, particularly micro-accounts.

It has also opened up opportunities for agency banking, significantly expanding the footprints of financial institutions.

The evolution of M-Pesa can be summarised as initial growth, bank linkages, digital credit, international remittances and FinTech. The monetary policy impact of M-Pesa can be noted in the velocity of money circulation and the money multiplier in the money supply process that pushed the changes in policy framework.

Digital government

These generations demonstrate how the continuing journey of M-Pesa, which has hugely benefited Kenyans, has facilitated rapid growth in financial technology and stimulated digital government and transformation. The story continues, and there will be future M-Pesa generations.

Going forward, opportunities exist to further deepen financial markets, riding on the success of mobile money. It, however, would have to be hinged on an enabling and progressive regulatory framework that keeps the industry on a growth trajectory. This includes letting regulation to follow innovation.

The world of the application programming interface (API) is a canvas on which innovators are designing products and services that continue to roll out at a fast pace.

In emerging markets, APIs serve as bridges between mobile operators and start-ups that launch mobile services according to GSMA. These bridges, if open to developers and easy to walk over, can benefit both sides and create a positive socio-economic impact on users.