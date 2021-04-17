How good digital finance policies helped write the story of M-Pesa

M-pesa

A mobile phone subscriber withdraws money from an M-Pesa shop.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njuguna Ndung'u

Executive Director

AERC

Since its launch in 2007, M-Pesa has grown into the world’s first major mobile money service. It ignited a retail electronic payments’ evolution and allowed electronic payments to be adopted with ease. Electronic payments’ adoption is a game-changer in the delivery of innovative digital financial services and real-time retail electronic payment platforms. This evolution has allowed FinTechs to develop sustainable business models and payment platforms across sectors of the economy.

