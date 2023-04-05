How forest conservation can benefit from a Nyumba Kumi-like initiative

March 21 was set aside by the UN General Assembly as the International Day of Forests, to celebrate forests and create awareness of their conservation.

With the effects of climate change, it is more critical than ever as increasing forest cover through tree planting is one of the most effective mitigations.

The question is how to increase forest cover in Kenya, a country where trees have more than one use. Its major drivers of loss and degradation of forests are over-exploitation, conversion pressure, pollution and climate change.

Poor governance has seen management problems and deficiencies, leading to threats such as forest encroachment, and overexploitation of resources.

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) says the country has attained a 10 per cent forest cover, half of its 2030 target, and plans to plant over 1.8 billion trees in three years.

Last year, President William Ruto set an ambitious target to increase the forest cover to 28 per cent by 2030. In 2001-2021, Kenya lost 368 hectares of forest, a 11 per cent decrease in tree cover.

At the coast are small but mighty forests: The mangroves. These groups of trees and shrubs that grow in the coastal intertidal zone protect the fragile coastlines from erosion and storms, help fisheries to thrive, enhance biodiversity, store carbon, improve water quality, sustain livelihoods and provide employment locally. They save Kenya billions of shillings in disaster relief and repair.

Kenya’s 600-kilometre coastline is rich with mangrove forests (61,000 ha). Yet, this natural treasure is at risk, having declined by more than 40 per cent in the past five decades. Along the Lamu Archipelago, home to the country’s largest intact mangrove forests, infrastructural development could dramatically increase threats to this fragile coastal ecosystem. Population growth is also on the rise.

Now is the time to plan a sustainable path—one that will protect the environmental integrity of this irreplaceable landscape while also enhancing community well-being. The government has provided legal frameworks for that. Fortunately, the local communities are alive to these threats and have been taking proactive actions with support from key government agencies and partners.

Legal mandate

With the technical support from The Nature Conservancy and its partners, KFS signed a monumental forest management agreement with Pate-Ndau-Awer and Lamu Community Forests Associations (CFAs), which confers them the legal mandate to co-manage 26,000 ha of mangrove forest with the government and other partners.

Participatory forest management plans (PFMPs) guide the community on the management strategies to strengthen the conservation and sustainable management of mangroves. With the dwindling mangrove forests, mainly thanks to humans, involving local communities in conserving and restoring the forests is a huge step forward.

In 2018, the government banned mangrove logging. But the ban was lifted in Lamu following a petition by the community and the county government over high dependency on mangroves. The mangroves of Lamu are also licensed for harvesting; therefore, there was a need for sustainable measures to avoid over-harvesting, resulting in deforestation.

PFMPs is a milestone for the county and KFS, laying a strong foundation for enhancing the protection, restoration and management of mangroves by the forest-adjacent communities while ensuring benefits to Lamu residents, most of whom depend on the marine environment for a livelihood.

It gives them a sense of ownership of the natural resources, apportioning them the critical responsibility of enhancing and protecting a resource they value and benefit from. Moreover, this kind of forest, ‘Nyumba Kumi’ will raise awareness of their importance while encouraging conservation.

Such partnerships are vital for the effective implementation of the 10-year “National Mangrove Ecosystem Management Plan (2017-2027)”, which provides for sustainable management of the country’s mangrove forests. This is one major step that needs to be replicated in other coastal counties for effective restoration and conservation of the country’s 61,271 ha of mangrove forest.