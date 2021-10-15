How Eastern Africa can speed up its pursuit of food security 

Maize farmer

Joel Mutai and Everlyne Shitakwa weed a maize farm at Bondeni in Uasin Gishu County on May 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Edson Mpyisi

Chief financial economist and coordinator

ENABLE Youth programme - African Development Bank

What you need to know:

  • In Eastern Africa, undernutrition is reported to be 28.1 per cent, which places it second from the bottom in Africa after Central Africa at 31.8 percent.
  • Food production, nutrition and the environment are all connected, and must be addressed together through well-coordinated approaches. 

As the global community marks this year’s World Food Day on October 16, where does Eastern Africa stand in respect of food and nutrition security, which is a declared target? It is still a long way off.

