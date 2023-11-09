How digital technology can deliver UHC dream

Countries around the world are developing systems to provide universal health coverage (UHC) to the citizens. Kenya has enacted a set of legislation, including the Digital Health Act, which brings in a shift on healthcare delivery and hastens the attainment of UHC.

Past attempts failed; hence a reason to applaud the current government for setting up a foundation through the laws, which have, since Independence, stagnated in sessional papers and cabinet memos. But there must be access to quality data on the costs, required services, beneficiaries and service providers. The three types of medical records can help.

Personal health records are medical data kept by an individual in whatever mode. With current lifestyle trends, most urbanites are gym and/or jogging enthusiasts and process such records like the number of steps walked, pulse rate and blood pressure. This can enormously contribute to the country’s health records if channelled to a data bank.

Electronic medical records are files that a healthcare provider uses instead of paper files. The doctor types information into a computer and it is either saved on the machine or in a centralised server but normally not shared outside that system.

Improve co-ordination

Electronic health records (EHRs) are built to be shared with other healthcare providers who use the system. With EHR, your family doctor can instantly send your medical records to your heart specialist, hospital, laboratory, pharmacy and home computer. The goal is to improve co-ordination of your care by giving providers accurate up-to-date information.

EHRs contain medical and treatment histories of patients and are built to go beyond standard clinical data. They can have a broader view of care—diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunisation dates, allergies, radiology images and lab test results.

With the Digital Health Act, the country can now build its EHR system. That will empower consumers to make better-informed decisions about their health and provide new options for facilitating prevention, early diagnosis of life-threatening diseases and management of chronic conditions.

Stakeholders are using digital health technologies to reduce inefficiencies, improve access, reduce costs, increase quality and personalise medicine for patients. Good digital health technologies also facilitate accuracy in costing of healthcare services.

Healthcare delivery systems, especially hospitals, should develop costing procedures akin to those used in the manufacturing set-ups. Cost accounting can be used to determine the value of the products and services that flow through the system.

With practical and accurate cost accounting practices driven by health records, Kenya can deploy a more progressive provider payment mechanism, like case mix group-related diagnosis. Hospital tariffs will easily be calculated and rolled out while resources are directed to various groups as determined by their health needs according to health records, creating efficient use of health resources.

The country has got all the ducks on the line. All that is left now is to start firing. And I am hopeful that, with the ebullience of Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, the new set of legislation will be fully implemented and Kenyans can, therefore, have a brighter and healthier future to expect.



