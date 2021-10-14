How diabetes can cause blindness

eyes vision contact lenses

The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the more likely you are to suffer vision loss.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
dr

By  Dr Martin Muhoro

Senior Medical Advisor

Novartis East Africa

October 14 is World Sight Day, a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment. This article is part of creating awareness on eye health and the need to take care of eyesight. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.