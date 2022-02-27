How deeper, renewed trade-enabling AU-EU ties can spur farmers’ fortunes

As Africa renews and deepens its partnership with Europe following the February 17–18 Sixth African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit in Brussels, it is important to recall that agriculture is, by far, Africa’s most important economic sector, engaging about 70 per cent of the population and making up 25-35 per cent of overall gross domestic product (GDP).

The harsh reality in Africa is that climate change—with its associated droughts, floods, heatwaves, invasive pests and diseases—and the growing challenges like land degradation, inadequate investment, poor access to quality inputs and agronomic knowledge have adversely affected food security and rural prosperity, consigning millions of farmers to low incomes and food insecurity.

The AU-EU partnership need to provide improved opportunities for trade for farmers. By partnering with research and development (R&D) companies who provide agricultural innovations that help farmers grow more food in the face of growing challenges, the approach can also equip farmers to be more sustainable and competitive traders.

Smallholders are an area where the AU-EU partnership can leverage what business brings in terms of agronomic expertise and sustainable yield-increasing technologies.

Farmers are food heroes. From the challenges they face, there is a need for continuous investment in innovations like improved seeds and crop protection products that can help them to sustainably grow their yields and improve their livelihoods.

That complexity is experienced in many global markets and only a holistic food systems approach can bring the desired transformative change in agriculture. That includes a multi-stakeholder approach, where all contribute to sustainable high productivity, affordable nutritious food, developing agricultural markets, increasing investment in winning value chains and engagement of young farmers embracing new technologies.

Enormous potential

When governments, financial institutions, technology providers, NGO outreach organisations and farmer associations work together within value chains and across sectors, agriculture flourishes and delivers on its enormous potential.

For instance, bringing together service providers to work with farmers and help them to access finance, link them to markets and train them to implement good agronomic practices can see their incomes improve and confidence grow as their farms flourish.

Innovation that leads to farmers accessing seeds and crop protection chemicals that are effective, safe to use and in convenient pack sizes so that they experience real value secures yields. Farmers should have ready access to effective products and trained to apply them safely when they need them.

Their ability to use effective technology should be protected so as to enshrine sound science as the basis of crop protection regulations. The anti-science sentiments that have led to the tragic loss of thousands of lives due to unfounded fears of the safety of Covid-19 vaccines must not be repeated in agriculture.

It is also important that we keep in mind the potential of Africa to not only be food-secure but also a net food exporter. At present, however, the average farm in Africa performs at 40 per cent of its potential and Africa is a net food importer. From 2016 to 2018, Africa imported about 85 per cent of its food.

Increasing the yield of farmers with inputs and agronomic techniques will, however, not automatically translate to a more balanced trading relationship between Africa and the EU. Kenyan exporters to the EU face various regulatory red tape and challenges and the EU’s deviation from global agri-food trading standards is only making matters worse.

Let Africa trade rather than be left dependent on aid. Also, partnering with R&D businesses will equip more farmers with the necessary tools and technologies for them to grow food more sustainably, safely and abundantly. Such partners will greatly benefit Africa and the EU.