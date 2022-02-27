How deeper, renewed trade-enabling AU-EU ties can spur farmers’ fortunes

Farmer

A farmer in Kajiado County sorts tomatoes for the market on February 18. There is a need for continuous investment in innovations to help farmers to sustainably grow their yields and improve their livelihoods.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Otieno

MD

Syngenta East Africa Ltd

As Africa renews and deepens its partnership with Europe following the February 17–18 Sixth African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit in Brussels, it is important to recall that agriculture is, by far, Africa’s most important economic sector, engaging about 70 per cent of the population and making up 25-35 per cent of overall gross domestic product (GDP).

