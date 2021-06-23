How community networks could bridge ‘digital divide’

Internet user

Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has published guidelines for licensing community networks to connect to the national broadband grid.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Rebecca Wanjiku

CEO

Fireside Group

What you need to know:

  • Can a rural farmers’ cooperative, for instance, set up their own radio station independent of NGO or corporate support?
  • How will the CA balance the commercial interests of existing internet service providers (ISPs) and community network upstarts?

Last month, the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) published guidelines for licensing community networks to connect to the national broadband grid. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Safari Rally - Story that won’t die

  2. Jaindi Kisero: Progress in PPP sector laudable

  3. Abigail Arunga: What's in a street name? Just ask Atwoli

  4. Macharia Gaitho: Cancel fake lists, charge parties

  5. Kaltum Guyo: Defuse bad blood between Executive, Judiciary

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.