How climate change effects harm children

There may be no greater, growing threat to children — and their generations — than climate change. It increases the frequency of droughts, floods and severe weather patterns. They expose children to grave risks. Severe weather patterns disrupt infrastructure critical to their well-being, including schools, health facilities and transport.

Flooding destroys crops, disrupts water systems and contaminates water reserves, hence undernutrition and diseases. Dwindling water supplies and resource scarcity increases migratory pressures on families, disrupting livelihoods and increasing displacement risk.

Whereas, ecological alterations triggered by climate change exacerbate rural poverty resulting in malnutrition, allergies and exposure to mycotoxins. Moreover, rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns exacerbate the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Risk of stillbirth

Exposure to household air pollution has fatal consequences on pre-natal health, leading to increased risk of stillbirth and low birthweight.

Promoting clean cooking technologies and fuels and cleaner sources of light has substantial health benefits for children. Outdoor air pollution, predominantly a cause of climate change rather than an effect of it, subsequently has major ramifications for child health.

Increasing temperatures compound the direct toxicity of fossil-fuel pollutants. Warmer climate also increases plant growth and pollen production, occasioning higher levels of natural allergens and, consequently, respiratory conditions.

Also, children will feel these effects longer than adults, making them vital in today’s decisions about climate change responses. But we have an opportunity to tackle the crisis early enough. Cutting greenhouse gas emissions can slow, and ultimately stop, the advances of climate change.