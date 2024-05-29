How China-focused centre will bolster ties with Beijing

The recent launch of the Africa Centre for the Study of China (ACSC) at the University of Nairobi presents Kenya and China with an important platform to fashion knowledge-based interactions for mutual gain. Domiciled at the Institute for Diplomacy and International Studies (IDIS), the centre should dedicate itself to generation of actionable knowledge to foster broad-based understanding of the second-largest economy and Kenya’s largest trade partner.

The launch comes at a particularly good time with China now a major international actor and key anchor of global economic viability. Since 2017, Kenya was among just about five African countries to go into comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China—the highest form of diplomatic relations. This year, Nairobi became the first capital in the continent to implement the Kenya-China Community of Shared Future.

Enabling political goodwill, strong people-to-people ties and enduring entrepreneurial spirit have catalysed Sino-Kenyan ties over the past two decades. China’s willingness to invest in global public goods has delivered net good for developing countries like Kenya. Avenues such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI); Global Development Initiative; Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative have all made China an attractive partner for peaceful socioeconomic transformation.

Chinese culture

But there’s still work to be done. A good understanding of Chinese culture, political system, development philosophy, international capacity and foreign policy can facilitate more sustainable and profitable relations with Beijing. Relying on knowledge and narratives from outside Africa has often proven counterproductive in effectively situating and understanding China.

This is why Africa-based and -led intellectual research centres like ACSC are critical. China has the most Africa-focused research centres. Twinning of ACSC with its Chinese counterparts will provide a rich ecosystem of knowledge sharing and intercultural amity, necessary for shaping intellectual input in Sino-African relations.

Certainly, the IDIS rests on an illustrious track record of training and capacity building in the areas of diplomacy and international affairs, not just for Kenya but also Africa. This legacy, spanning 50 years, should help the ACSC to hit the ground running.

Kenya is reviewing its foreign policy blueprint promulgated in 2014. Building on the pillars of peace, economic, cultural, diaspora and environmental diplomacy, the country has emerged as a strong and dynamic voice in regional and world politics. The document will guide how Nairobi manages complex international relationships at bilateral and multilateral forums.

There is a renewed interest in Africa and Kenya is an enviable entry point. This presents opportunities but can also be fraught with perils if Nairobi doesn’t find sustainable ways of pursuing its interests within the United Nations family. The centre should, therefore, produce policy-relevant knowledge that could help to water the springs of China-Africa cooperation in the new era.