How blind freedoms make students to espouse arson

Arson is a criminal offence under both domestic and international law. Arson attacks by students are heinous and premeditated acts designed to draw the attention of the school administration to listen to their ideas, views and opinions. Education CS George Magoha recently directed that the massive cost of repairing the burnt school facilities be met by the parents.

Principals have a duty of managing students’ discipline by developing rules and regulations, according to the Basic Education Act, 2013 and Basic Education Regulations (2015).When, in 2001, the government outlawed corporal punishment in schools, it changed the dynamics of how teachers manage student behaviour. That year, fire broke out at Kyanguli Boys Secondary School, killing 67 students and destroying property worth millions of shillings. Incidents of arson, unrest and drug abuse among students have since skyrocketed, resulting in deaths.

Social media

When a handful of boys from Gathiru-ini sneaked into a neighbouring girls school, Komothai, one boy died after he was allegedly assaulted in a dormitory. Kisumu High School went up in flames recently.

Ease of access to information via social media has led students to engaging in obnoxious behaviour. Peer pressure makes them do things to gain acceptance. Some parents may not be able to guide their children due to their poor parenting. They also provide excessive pocket money, which can be used to obtain illicit drugs, which can lead to violent crimes.

Students who burn schools are mostly under the influence of narcotics, which impairs their capacity to think clearly. They are, hence, unable to cope the pressures of learning, school rules and preparation for examinations, leading to chaotic behaviours.

Lack of effective communication among students, teachers and parents is to blame. The permissive society has lost its value system and is defined by blind freedoms, which fosters crooked attitudes, where individuals are unconcerned about matters that do not directly affects them.

Sex and alcohol

During school holidays, some students get to access sex and alcohol and also replenish contraband stocks. In 2015, some 35 secondary school students were arrested at Kiangwaci, Kirinyaga County, en route to Nairobi with drinks, drugs and snuff as they engaged in sexual activities and smoking bhang. The matatu had a slogans such as “Babie, When You Were Gone, I Became a Millionaire” and “Why go to high school when you can go to school high?”.

The government should enact policies requiring qualified security to monitor students’ movements in and out of school. Schools should hire qualified student counsellors. Teachers, parents and students should develop their communication with clear channels for students express themselves without intimidation. The negative consequences of drug usage should be included in the curriculum. Politicians should avoid discussing politics in schools.

Legislate on how teachers should instil discipline in students. Lastly, identify the causes of school fires so as to plan and implement inclusive school- and home-based programmes.