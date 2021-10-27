How B2B makes it easier to trade from one’s home

Kenya’s Business-to-Business (B2B) industry has grown significantly over the years with the innovative ways in which ‘simple’ mobile-led technologies have changed the way we do business at the heart of it.

Two decades ago, you would have built relationships with wholesalers through physical visits by either the owner or a trusted messenger if you did not own your own transport vehicle. Today, it is possible to do business directly from your home.

Some industries, such as the beverage industry, had this stage figured out. However, once the inventory was in the shop or bar, it would require manpower to move the inventory into storage and monitor how quickly the cycle would be repeated.

Then there was the question of money, the transaction’s underlying currency. One had to have enough cash on hand to pay for goods and services and incidentals. Or you were split it up, bringing cash for some and paying with a different method, such as a hand-delivered cheque for others.

Similar issues arose for the wholesaler. Not only was how your B2B customers paid important; so was when they paid. Some wholesalers would sell in retail to supplement the cash flow issues that arise when clients can only pay 60 to 90 days after delivery of their orders. Cashless payment alternatives that decrease carrying hard currency, like Paybill-to-Bank deposits, making it easier to track your money while lowering transactional expenses, have emerged and transformed B2B interactions.

Electronic communications

Purchasing businesses are no longer required to retain payment for stock received for 60 to 90 days. An example is a Facebook post by a renowned journalist years ago about data from a short-term lending facility given by Kenya’s main telco, which revealed that a substantial tranche of loans (a third of total loans then) would be taken up at 3am-5am to pay off debts and reimbursed by the end of the day.

Customers can now request traceable on-demand logistics from service providers. This has reduced the uncertainties that B2B commerce faced with informal logistics solutions. Retailers can rest easy knowing that their deliveries are on the way and they can track them. Logistics networks also make sure that such things do not affect delivery times.

Businesses are increasingly turning to electronic communications. You may now connect with almost any business using a social messaging application or slightly more official channels such as e-mail, reducing the time it takes to find a product.

More merchandise is going online and the digital marketplace increasingly resembles a physical market, driven by strong demand and large supply. Small businesses can easily find what they need by utilising online trading platforms. Besides, digital signatures and tax receipts are now legal in Kenya, which will significantly improve B2B transactions.

Differences in tax and regulatory systems, as well as contextual and cultural factors, are likely to complicate regional growth. The aim, however, remains the same: To make it as simple as possible for businesses to collaborate with one another.