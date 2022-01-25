How attachment disorder leads to drug addiction

Addiction is not a choice or merely behavioural defect; early development can influence vulnerability to addiction or other health issues. The question is how attachment styles precede drug addiction.

According to Bowlby and Ainsworth, the attachment theory focuses on the relationship between a primary caregiver and a child. Children develop a sense of security when their primary caregivers are available and responsive to their needs.

Securely attached children tend to develop a “secure base script” and “building blocks” that act as filters in decision-making and social behaviour. The way people learn to connect to their primary caregivers gives them a preview of future relationships, alongside mechanisms to deal with positive and negative aspects of life.

And research has proven that an attachment style may have physiological impact on children through activation of the stress-response system which can lead to detrimental, long-term effects on physical and mental health. Clinicians use “attachment strategies” to talk about the ways children cope with and survive unstable and/or unsafe caregivers or environments.

Addictive behaviors

When the attachment is compromised and insecurity checks in, individuals may seek out other methods to self-soothe times of distress. Thus, drug misuse, in a sense, offers shelter from relational vulnerability. A drug can create the feeling of having a secure base and addictive behaviors are misguided attempts at self-regulation.

Treatment of substance use disorders should aim to address attachment traumas that could have interrupted one’s primary attachment relationship such as neglect, abuse or loss. Let professionals offering substance use treatment and recovery support be aware of the client’s attachment styles and reflect on their upbringing.

The increasingly prevalent addiction across the country shows there are more underlying factors that can lead to drug addiction. Being mindful of these risk factors can aid in addiction recovery and upbringing of future generations.