How attachment disorder leads to drug addiction

Drug abuse

A drug can create the feeling of having a secure base.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Kahiu

communication officer

Nacada

What you need to know:

  • The attachment theory focuses on the relationship between a primary caregiver and a child.
  • Children develop a sense of security when their primary caregivers are available and responsive to their needs.

Addiction is not a choice or merely behavioural defect; early development can influence vulnerability to addiction or other health issues. The question is how attachment styles precede drug addiction.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.