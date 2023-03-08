How an ID can bring a people development

Massive loss of livelihood and displacement continues to spread like wildfire in the ASAL regions with Marsabit County being amongst the hardest hit.

The underperforming long rains have led to pasture and browse below average, leading to the mass migration of the youth aged 18-25 in search of pasture, causing low registration of national identity cards. The “Toa Kitambulisho (identify yourself)” system as a means to ascertain identity has long been replaced by the socioeconomic advantages of having an ID.

Unlike their forefathers and fathers, little known to the young pastoralists is that being able to prove your identity as a Kenyan is more than a human right. Actually, it gives one an advantage to access essential services and economic opportunities like opening a bank account gaining formal employment and receiving welfare payments and empowering women and girls to financial inclusion.

Businesses, governments and non-governmental organisations need a trusted and accountable way to verify peoples’ identity so as to provide effective and efficient services—particularly in this Digital Age, where transactions are done remotely via M-Pesa or bank accounts.

In places like Marsabit, ID cards are a key tool in ending extreme poverty and promoting the inclusion of the invisible people in welfare payments from well-wishers like the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and Food for the Hungry.

Well, this being a border county that requires vigorous and thorough vetting for an applicant for an ID, the young energetic pastoralists prefer to save their cattle than register through the procedure. Low turnout is a common feature.

This letter is not meant for the pastoralists because they can’t read a newspaper but rather for the key stakeholders concerned with promoting sustainable development in Marsabit County: Please get as many of them as possible to register and acquire the Kenyan ID card pronto.