How AI will transform electoral malpractices

The Kenyan electoral process has always been marked with drama, resulting from celebrations and petitions due to allegations of rigging and voter bribery, among many more issues.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already revolutionising how Kenyans make decisions in many aspects, such as shopping and entertainment.

With the exponential growth of AI and its consumption, it will play an important role in elections in 2027 as it determines perceptions that drive politics.

Electoral bodies can use AI to help positively in the political process.

They can use AI for instant responses when messaging, precise message targeting during campaigning, democratising disinformation among the supporters as well as few guardrails or disclosure requirements with the voters.

Disinformation campaigns

The electoral process is both manual and digital. Integrating AI into electoral processes in Kenya is poised to revolutionise the landscape of election malpractices.

AI will fuel disinformation campaigns among the political camps. Politicians can use AI-powered bots and algorithms to spread false information, manipulate public opinion, and confuse voters.

These campaigns can undermine trust in the electoral process and influence election outcomes.

Political parties can use AI algorithms to suppress voter turnouts by employing them to target specific demographics with misleading information or intimidating messages to discourage them from voting.

This tactic aims to suppress voter turnout among certain groups and sway election results.

Deepfake technology

In addition, AI algorithms used for predictive modeling or voter targeting may inadvertently perpetuate biases in training data, leading to unfair or discriminatory outcomes in areas such as campaign messaging, resource allocation, or voter outreach.

The most dangerous AI tool is deepfake technology. Politicians will create AI-generated deepfake videos and audio clips to impersonate candidates or public figures, spreading fabricated content to discredit opponents or manipulate voter perceptions.

Automated social media manipulation will be rampant as many politicians try to ‘mad smear’ opponents for political gain. AI-driven tools can automate creating and disseminating propaganda, fake news, and divisive content on social media platforms.

Election hacking and tampering with other party members’ databases will be common. Malicious actors can use AI algorithms to identify vulnerabilities in electoral systems.

We must build the capacity of our honorable judges in AI-enhanced electoral malpractices.