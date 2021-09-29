How Africa can stave off Turkish meddling in continent’s affairs

The Horn of Africa is going through a particularly turbulent period. The transitions in two of the biggest countries, Ethiopia and Sudan, are in crisis. Ethiopia has plunged into a bitter civil war that is costing thousands of lives. Sudan is also on the edge. Just in the past 10 days, it experienced an attempted coup and a major standoff in the east, where protests by local communities forced the shutdown of the vital oil industry.

Although it had gained some stability in recent years, Somalia is struggling with political paralysis that could lead to inter-clan warfare. President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has flatly refused to organise credible elections and seems determined to extend his term in office. Such a move, however, will almost certainly trigger a new bout of violence like earlier in the year, when the security forces broke down after Farmaajo tried to pass a term extension through parliament.

Civil war

South Sudan remains mired in crisis as well with the recent civil war having killed 400,000 and political elites still divided over how to take the country forward.

In this context, it’s very important that external interventions in the region be carefully designed to avoid worsening the situation. For its strategic importance at the heart of the Red Sea, the Horn of Africa has increasingly attracted the attention of many external actors seeking to advance their interests.

Perhaps few countries have re-emerged into the continent as aggressively as Turkey. From West Africa to North Africa and in the Horn, Turkey seeks to project its power, sometimes positively. In Somalia, Ankara laudably intervened to channel significant aid in 2011 to mitigate famine.

Turkish involvement has often gone beyond the humanitarian: It also tends to engage in internal political affairs. This year, we saw Ankara engage militarily to settle an inter-state conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the civil war in Libya, backing its Islamist allies. This dynamic is also playing out in Somalia. Somali elites have historically found a way to build consensus at election time, resulting in two peaceful transitions and undisputed elections since 2012.

Frustrated many Somalis

The latest election is, however, proving to be highly contentious, mainly due to Farmaajo’s hard-line stance against building consensus on free elections. This has deeply frustrated many Somalis, who see a government that is obsessed with internal squabbles.

Farmaajo’s weakness was highlighted when protests over his illegal term extension bid brought opposing troops to the doorstep of Villa Somalia just a few months ago. Why is he still defiant? It’s because his external backers, most importantly Turkey, fly cover for him to undermine Somalia’s history of consensus building. The Turks have trained special forces units which, instead of being deployed to battle Al Shabaab, are used to buttress Farmaajo’s bid to secure a second term at all costs.

While Turkey may have legitimate interests in Somalia, it would be better if it prosecuted them in a way that advances, not undermines, stability. Similar aggressive Turkish action has been witnessed in many other places in the region. Many Kenyans were baffled by the recent episode in which a mysterious Turkish businessman attempted to intervene in Kenya’s politics.

Turkey-Africa summit

Turkey’s plans to host a summit of African states later this year should be viewed in this context. It will be a follow-up to the “Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit” held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, in 2014. These summits have become increasingly common in recent years and there is nothing necessarily wrong with them.

However, given that Turkey’s involvement in many parts of the continent has involved an unusual pattern of interference in local affairs, countries, including Kenya, should send a message that Ankara should be more cooperative if it, indeed, wants a better partnership with the continent.

That can be done by, for example, ensuring that the delegation to the summit is not at the highest (presidential) level, as that tends to send a clear message of discontent, but also by ensuring that Kenya’s and, indeed, African Union delegates at the summit appeal to Turkey to aid local efforts to build peace and stability and to keep off internal politics.



