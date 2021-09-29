How Africa can stave off Turkish meddling in continent’s affairs

Somali government police

Somali government police officers arrive to secure the area of a suicide car bombing. The Horn of Africa is going through a particularly turbulent period.

Photo credit: Mohamed Abdiwahab AFP

By  Hashim Ngoma

Scholar in international relations

The Horn of Africa is going through a particularly turbulent period. The transitions in two of the biggest countries, Ethiopia and Sudan, are in crisis. Ethiopia has plunged into a bitter civil war that is costing thousands of lives. Sudan is also on the edge. Just in the past 10 days, it experienced an attempted coup and a major standoff in the east, where protests by local communities forced the shutdown of the vital oil industry.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.