How affordable fertiliser will feed Kenyans

The distribution of subsidised fertiliser by the government is a major boost to farmers, who have been battling the high cost of farm inputs, forcing some of them to reduce acreage under crops.

The transparency and accountability in the registration will enable small-scale farmers to benefit from the scheme and empower them to venture into agriculture as a profitable investment.

Agriculture sustains food security and the bulk of raw materials for the industrial sector. More than four million farmers have so far been registered to benefit from the scheme aimed at weeding out middlemen.

Unlike last season, when farmers paid Sh6,500 per bag of fertiliser, the subsidised one goes for Sh3,500. The country requires an average of 650,000 bags of planting fertiliser annually.

President William Ruto has promised that the Kenya Kwanza administration, which he leads, will implement its pre-election pledges of reforming the agricultural sector as part of the efforts to attain food production and lower the cost of living.

Cereal farmers in North Rift, the country’s food basket, stand to benefit a lot from the scheme and increase the maize yield from the current 16 million bags.

A month into the programme, large- and small-scale farmers in the region have collected the fertiliser from the NCPB depots ready for the planting season.

Long queues

At most NCPB depots across the country are long queues as farmers collect their fertiliser. KNTC is another government agency that facilitates distribution.

Kenya Meteorological Department has, however, warned that the rains will delay until May. That will allow farmers, especially in North Rift, to have more time for planting. All that they need is to redeem the vouchers within the stipulated period.

Availability of the low-cost fertiliser will boost the country’s food production, make agriculture a profitable investment and improve livelihoods. As a country, the focus is to ensure the number of people who suffer from hunger is significantly reduced.

It’s unfortunate that, despite the fact that Kenya is well endowed with rich agricultural soils suitable for farming, many people still face famine. Recurrent food shortages in arid and semi-arid areas need to be resolved by providing affordable inputs to farmers to increase crop productivity.

Long-term interventions, including rainwater harvesting, need to be put in place to avert deaths caused by starvation due to drought.

The government need to hasten the implementation of the recently approved long-term programmes for agricultural extension, development and research to increase agricultural productivity.

The Agriculture ministry used to have extension officers who usually visited villages to sensitise farmers on modern crop production techniques. The department should be revived. But the latest move to register farmers and make affordable fertiliser, among other farm inputs, available will enable the country to attain food security.