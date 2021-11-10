House report has answer to student chaos

Student unrest has become a recurrent phenomenon in recent years and it appears there is little done to contain the situation. Various interventions have been proposed and recommended yet mysterious fires continue to cause havoc in schools countrywide.

Way back in 2008, tuition was banned in schools, especially during the long holidays, after it was cited as one of the possible causes of unrest in schools. It then morphed into exam pressure. Now it has transformed into pressure from long hours of study in the rush to complete the syllabus before the national examinations.

Last year, some key education stakeholders proposed the abolishment of boarding schools, saying it would help to contain the situation. The tough-talking Professor George Magoha, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, has on many occasions warned students about the consequences of setting school facilities on fire in vain.

Engaging the parents

Pose and think about his warning. A student caught even plotting to burn a school building will not be allowed to join any public school. And what about detectives collecting and storing information about errant students, which could ruin their chances of employment?

The Children Act 2012 — Section 7, on right to education — stipulates that it is not only the government that is responsible for provision of education but also parents. Let the Ministry of Education engage parents on their role in raising children. They seem to have lost grip.

The cure is simple: Implement the report by the National Assembly (12th Parliament’s Third Session, 2019, Departmental Committee on Education and Research on the inquiry into the wave of student unrest in secondary schools.

For instance, the government would provide funds towards guidance and counselling to every school; allocate full-time professional counsellors to all schools, who were said to be underutilised; and direct parents to take an active role in guiding and counselling their children.