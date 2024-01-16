Hope for elimination of malaria

In November last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended the roll-out of a new malaria vaccine. The vaccine, a product of collaborative research between the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is the second of its kind endorsed for general population usage.

The first vaccine was developed by the pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It was approved for use in 2021 on the back of promising results from a pilot program implemented in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi.

The pilot program commenced in 2019 and has already vaccinated about 2 million children through the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program (MVIP).

Both vaccines act against P. falciparum, which is the deadliest malaria parasite globally. It is also the most common vector in Africa.

Their effectiveness profiles are also similar at around 75 per cent. The vaccines are supposed to be provided to children from around 5 months of age in a schedule of 4 doses.

Malaria kills about 12,000 Kenyans annually, accounting for about five per cent of all the deaths in the country. Most of these deaths are concentrated among children under the age of five.

In Kenya, the pilot malaria vaccination programme has already benefited about 800,000 children and was implemented in a few selected sub-counties in eight malaria-endemic counties in the west of the country. These included Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, and Vihiga.

The program aimed to administer the recommended four doses to children aged 6, 7, 9, and 24 months. However, despite the incredible potential of the vaccine with respect to saving lives and preventing severe illness, uptake has been less than optimal.

Recent research by the Kenya Medical Research Institute-Wellcome Trust shows that coverage for the first three doses was between 57-78 per cent of all the eligible children. Additionally, only 24 per cent of those targeted received the fourth dose. More effective strategies to increase coverage for this vital vaccine are required.