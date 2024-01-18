Hope at last for people of Kerio Valley

The proposed relocation of the Kenya Defence Forces training camp from Eldoret to Kerio Valley and establishment of a permanent military camp has been received well in the region. The move seeks to contain banditry and empower locals to invest in meaningful socio-economic activities.

The government is contemplating relocating the Recruits Training School (RTS) at Moi Barracks from Kamagut in Uasin Gishu County to Kerio Valley as part of a scheme to win the war against bandits.

Kerio Valley, which comprises Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Baringo and West Pokot counties, has witnessed protracted armed conflict.

When he took office in September, 2022, President William Ruto deployed a multi-agency team from KDF and the paramilitary General Service Unit under the umbrella ‘Maliza Uhalifu’, which reduced acts of lawlessness.

While addressing a church service in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, President Ruto described the recent attacks, including the killing of three peace ambassadors in River Kerio a week ago as the last kicks of a dying horse. It is saddening that residents along the Kerio Valley are engaging in stock theft when other Kenyans are busy with issues of stock exchange.

To demonstrate that the government was committed to ending this menace once and for all, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Defence) and Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla and Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, toured the region to review the security operation. Among other measures that the government has put in place include creation of two sub-counties: Kerio Valley and Kolowa to take services closer to the people. They will be operational in the next 90 days. On the other hand, a major manhunt for those in possession of illegally acquired firearms has been launched to retrieve them and made to face justice.

Furthermore, security personnel will patrol along River Kerio and not shopping centres. The move will, therefore, ensure it’s safe for residents to resume farming activities. Apart from these, the government is also rehabilitating schools, which were deserted because of insecurity. There is need for the national and county governments to turn the region into agricultural zones through irrigation as a long-term solution to insecurity. With such efforts, the youth would be busy engaging in farming activities and there would be no room for acts of lawlessness.

This would reduce over-reliance on livestock and banditry. It is sad that whenever the Kerio Valley region is discussed, what immediately comes to mind is insecurity. This negative narrative tends to overshadow the fact that the region is endowed with natural resources. Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot are the largest producers of horticultural products in the North Rift. The region has breathtaking landscapes and a rich cultural heritage that could become major tourist attractions . With the latest measures, residents are hopeful of a lasting solution to banditry and cattle rustling.



