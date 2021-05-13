Honour nurses every day

The annual International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12, the anniversary of the birth of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale. The slogan for this year is “A vision for future healthcare.”

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has set the theme for this year as “restoring the world to health”, focusing on “the true value of nurses to the people of the world”. ICN President Annette Kennedy said: “This global Covid-19 pandemic has shown the world the important role nurses play in maintaining people’s health throughout their lives.” Therefore, this day focuses on healthcare.

Every one of the more than 25 million nurses understands hope and courage, joy and despair, pain and suffering, and life and death. As a perpetual beneficial force, nurses hear the cry of the newborn and witness the last breath of the dying person.

Nursing is considered the most significant healthcare profession. Nurses are educated, literate and experienced in many aspects of patient care — including physical, psychological and social aspects.

Important role of nurses

For their preoccupation with their profession, doctors have little access to patients, but nurses are available to care for the latter at all times. Nurses are expected to be friendly to patients and help them to recover from their illness and boost their morale.

During this Nurses Week, let’s acknowledge the contribution of nurses in health services, provide education and training to them for patients’ well-being, discuss various issues related to nurses and appreciate their work and dedication to duty.

The entire week is dedicated to the important role of nurses in patient care and contribution to healthcare. Various programmes — such as educational seminars, debates, various types of competitions and discussions on issues related to nursing are organised throughout the week.

Nurses are dedicated, selfless and compassionate. Where would we be without them? “Thank you” never seems to be enough gratitude to a nurse. Every day should be International Nurses Day.