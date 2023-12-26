Holiday the time for socio-cultural revival, networks

Nowadays, many families get together during Christmas. The month of December in general marks important transition points: Promotion to next level of education, nuptials, circumcision and graduation ceremonies are held.

What do you do during your family get-together? I recently attended a unique one at my in-laws on Jamhuri Day. After dining, it was time for the coordinator to guide us on the ‘usual get-together-activities’.

Surprisingly, a perspective different from the tedious introductions was brought in. To start with, there were serious team building activities with fun led by a director of an innovation hub.

After mingling activities, the real thing happened. Starting from the youngest, the children were asked to introduce themselves in mother tongue. This was a daunting task for many while the accents of those who made it were quite foreign.

Then a test on family tree several generations down the line, from great grandparents. Even to adults, this wasn’t easy. We realised how endangered our language and cultural roots are.

Globalisation and disintegration of extended family structures has brought with it new challenges and opportunities.

Ease of communication networks has changed how traditionally people viewed social relations. With relatives and friends a phone call away, the need for face-to-face meetings is dwindling, tearing the social fabric.

An exception is Christmas, where many townspeople travel to the rural areas.

Vehicle of culture

More children are getting uprooted from their traditions. The vehicle of culture is a peoples’ language, customs, practices, values and morals.

Young parents are choosing trendy names for their children, in total disregard of traditional naming systems. A name is a symbol of belonging to a family, clan and social roots. And dressing exemplifies the values held by an individual or family.

There has been a revival of activities aimed at ‘taking back to the roots’ certain segments of society. Among the Kikuyu, for instance, ‘Kiama Kiama’ has been recruiting men, young and old, to groupings where they can be trained in the ways of society. Traditionally, socialisation by age sects was seamless and effortless.

Many cultural practices have irredeemably been dented by Euro-American cultures. However, some ethnic communities have maintained their customs in spite of a strong wave of ‘modernisation’. Nonetheless, a few aspects—such as dressing, initiation, marriages and naming—have been held dear. The Maasai, for instance, are outstanding in sociocultural identity, donning red shukas and beads.

To prevent cultural erosion, there is a need for ‘inculturation’. Let us blend modernity with the positive aspects of our culture. That will save us the shame of our children marrying their blood relatives in cultures where that is taboo.



