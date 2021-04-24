Hits and misses: Taking stock of devolution, eight years later

In 2013, Kenyans elected their first devolved government units called counties in 47 geographical areas scattered across the nation. The manner in which the devolved units had been created was a function of provisions outlined in the Constitution in terms of geographical size, cultural dynamics, socio-economic viability and popular preference after extensive discussions with the people to determine where they would feel best at home in the new units.

Devolved government was also meant to serve some popular thirst for real democratic governance, quite often summarised as the need for government by the people, for the people and of the people. Not that a centralised national government cannot deliver this prerequisite for democracy; yes it can, but complemented by devolution, the delivery becomes even better.

This is much more so since devolved government is, by its very nature, a government closer to the people where public officials can more easily and effectively deliver services to the governed if rules regarding popular participation, accountability and popular evaluation of government performance are not only observed but also put into effect with determinable and measurable outcomes.

Accountability problems

A cursory survey of what has been going on during the last eight years in Kenya’s 47 counties will show that the majority of Kenyans, according to a series of Infotrak Survey data, are satisfied with devolution. An average of only 15 per cent seem to disapprove of devolution on various grounds. But some factors such as effectiveness of services, problems with accountability and transparency and discrimination against minorities and people with disability in employment seem to be of concern even among those who generally support devolution.

But these misgivings, without creating any excuse for the county governments, are also applicable to the national government as well. In other words, county governments have inherited a national political culture (or ethos) where the threshold for tolerating or rationalising the vice of corruption, for example, is very high.

There is, nonetheless, substantial evidence devolution has created an atmosphere where local capital formation and job creation have increased appreciably. By dint of the fact that county governments purchase both goods and services from largely local suppliers, there follows, ipso facto, local financial flows that lead to increased purchasing power locally, hence a boost in both local employment and capital formation. Small and medium-size enterprises have flourished, the boda-boda transport industry has been booming, along with matatus and some mainstream transport facilities as well.

But the boom in the construction industry has come with its flip side, which is the destruction of the environment through wanton tree, soil, sand, stones and gravel harvesting. Counties have not yet come up with strict environmental control measures. The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) leans more towards the punitive aspects of its law enforcement than building capacity to enable county governments to work in tandem with its officials to ensure a sustainable environment.

In terms of services, counties have seen tremendous improvement in healthcare delivery, much more than what existed in these counties prior to 2013. The establishment of Early Childhood Educational facilities by the county governments is a new phenomenon in the public schooling system which, no doubt, is bound to play an important role in preparing primary school pupils for the 100 per cent transition into high schools.

Equitable share

Notwithstanding the numerous problems that counties face in receiving the equitable share of revenue from the national government, access to conditional grants and resources from development partners, and the manner in which counties have used such resources for development, demonstrate much more effectiveness in using such resources by the county governments than by the national government. This is evidenced by the counties’ investment in infrastructure, such as roads, much more extensively in rural areas than the national government had done in half a century.

The issue of the wage bill, however, still remains a major problem to be confronted and resolved in counties. I am speaking of a problem to be solved in counties and not by counties for a very good reason. The reason being that this is a problem that can only be solved if the two levels of government work together.

The Constitution says very clearly that there are two levels of government in Kenya: separate but interdependent. Here is an issue where our interdependence needs to be exercised in order to slay this dragon of the inordinately heavy wage bill in our counties. Indeed, the wage bill is heavier in counties, such as Kisumu, Nakuru and Kakamega, which were provincial headquarters prior to the advent of devolution, and inherited a battalion of civil servants from the national government who enjoyed permanent and pensionable terms, a good number of who were, in general, simply a baggage to the county governments in terms of suitability and productivity.

During the transition period of devolution – 2013/2014 to 2015/2017 – the Transition Authority (TA) was meant, among other things, to sort out issues of deployment of human resources from the national to the county governments, and vice versa, so as to cure this mischief of wage bill in counties.

The TA never did this effectively. Its successor, the Inter-Governmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), was supposed to carry on with this work. Whatever it did, and recommendations it might have made, never saw the daylight in terms of implementation.

Excess baggage

In the meantime, the Controller of Budget expects counties – almost as a rule of thumb – to keep the wage bill at not more than 35 per cent of the budget. But it must also be realised that, given the excess baggage of an inherited public service with low productivity, counties need to employ their own fresh and well-grained suitable public servants who can increase efficiency and productivity in the county.

In the meantime, since the “inherited baggage” cannot be offloaded since they are “permanent and pensionable” they will have to be kept on board until they reach retirement age.

This, obviously, will lead to a bloated wage bill, much to the chagrin of the Controller of Budget and to the reduction of possibilities of increasing the development expenditure in county budgets.

The solution to this wage bill conundrum lies not in the perpetual chorus of condemning the counties for the non-sustainable wage bills, but in the two levels of government working out a retirement or “shedding off scheme” of this heavy inherited work force which does not add much to development in the counties.

One such possibility is the setting up of a golden handshake fund to retire the public servants over a period of five years before the retiring age of 60/62 years.

Such a fund would seem expensive at the beginning for both the two levels of government; but if it is implemented as part and parcel of a well-thought-out human resources capacity building and performance improvement project, it is bound to be a much more sensible cure for the wage bill problem than the do-nothing policy both levels of government have currently adopted.