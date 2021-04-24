Hits and misses: Taking stock of devolution, eight years later

Governors at CoG elections

From left, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, outgoing CoG chair Wycliffe Oparanya, Embu Governor Martin Wambora and outgoing CoG vice chair Mwangi wa Iria dance during the council's Luncheon at Movenpick hotel in Nairobi on January 29, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG
 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Anyang' Nyong'o

In 2013, Kenyans elected their first devolved government units called counties in 47 geographical areas scattered across the nation. The manner in which the devolved units had been created was a function of provisions outlined in the Constitution in terms of geographical size, cultural dynamics, socio-economic viability and popular preference after extensive discussions with the people to determine where they would feel best at home in the new units.

