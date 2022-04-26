Historical ties between Kenya and Netherlands can only get stronger

Relations between Kenya and the Netherlands have been strong during the Covid-19 digital era and we are now ready to go back to a physical relationship, working together to foster our trade and investment relation and further development in Kenya. In light of recent international events, we have to be thankful for the good partnership between our countries.

Kenya is the Netherlands’ most important trade partner in East Africa. While Covid-19 had a negative impact on our economies, our trade relations flourished. The Netherlands Central Bureau for Statistics recently reported that it increased during the pandemic. Kenyan exports to the Netherlands increased from Sh61.8 billion in 2020 to Sh69.2 billion last year and Kenya’s imports from Sh56.4 billion to Sh71.9 billion, respectively.

The first quarter of 2022 is showing the same growth with the trade balance in favour of Kenya. Our trade relationship was thus central to the recent visit of our International Trade and Development Cooperation minister, Ms Liesje Schreinemacher. The visit focused on areas of cooperation such as agriculture, logistics, health, innovation, circular economy and trade.

During a meeting with Transport CS James Macharia, we signed a Letter of Intent on the shared ambition to improve a ‘Cool Logistics Corridor’ for perishables. This will enable sea freight, instead of air freight, of short-life products, reducing up to 80 per cent of carbon emissions.

Kenya and the Netherlands are also jointly working towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Every year, the Netherlands contributes over €80 million (Sh9.9 billion) in development assistance to Kenya. Besides people-to-people contact and cooperation with civil society organisations in both countries, we work closely with the private sector and the Kenyan government at the county level.

Not all parts in Kenya enjoy the same growth in living standards. Particularly worrying is the devastating drought in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs). The population faces huge challenges in their bid to become resilient to climate change shocks . We need to find a solution to the cycles of impoverishment that ASAL counties experience.

We are acutely aware of the geopolitical developments affecting the Dutch and Kenyans alike. In a recent opinion article I co-authored with my European Union colleagues on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we stressed how disinformation is undermining trust and is a part of warfare, and the negative effects of the the conflict, including on food and fuel.

International geopolitics

I am delighted that Kenya has reconfirmed the same values in the UN Security Council and shown to be a real partner in securing international peace. These are greater goods that we share. At the same time, we need to stand against the aggression, and by peaceful means — which sanctions are. Any other confrontation would be much more damaging.

Apart from the international geopolitics at play, the upcoming elections are another political event that is important for Kenya. For the first time, the President and his deputy are openly pulling in different directions. As the political temperature rises, so is the need for strong institutions to guide the elections in a fair way. I am confident that the elections will be assured by these institutions.

Democracy is vital for the country to grow, to develop and to realise its promises. We hope Kenya will once more show its true nature to the world and the region and make a peaceful transition to a new government. Let it be a real celebration of freedom of choice.

Today is King’s Day in the Netherlands — the birthday of our Head of State, His Royal Highness King Willem-Alexander. King’s Day is also meant to promote solidarity and unity among the Dutch people. To show this, the Royal Family visits a different city in the Netherlands on every King’s Day. This year it is the turn of Maastricht. The Dutch will flock the streets and celebrate the fact that it will be possible again after the two years Covid-19 blocked us from enjoying one of the most appreciated days in their year.