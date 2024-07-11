Hire specialists to curb maternal and child deaths

“By the time you finish reading this article, two women will have died during pregnancy or childbirth.

Intensive deliberations at the just-ended Pan African Nurse Anaesthetists Conference (PANAC 2024) in Nairobi prescribed the hiring of anaesthetic nurses to curb mother and infant deaths across the continent. Reviewing studies conducted in dispensaries, health centres, and other major hospitals, the PANAC conference observed that well-staffed hospitals reported better Maternal and Child Health (MCH) outcomes as opposed to inadequately staffed health facilities.

Anaesthetic nurses provide pain medication (anaesthesia) care for patients before, during, and after surgery. They administer medications to keep patients asleep or pain-free during surgery and monitor every biological function of the patient's body thereby helping patients health to improve faster.

As Professor Mahmoud Fathalla said, “Women are not dying because of untreatable diseases. They are dying because societies have yet to make the decision that their lives are worth saving: We have not yet valued women’s lives and health highly enough.” While the one-time International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist President made this statement 18 years ago, today it is a living truth that maternal mortality remains a major challenge with Africa accounting for 70 percent of global deaths.

To reduce deaths, Prof Fathalla recommended that urgent measures be taken to ensure women have access to safe, timely, and affordable surgical care that is supported by investments in infrastructure, training, and community education. The conference lamented that with just six short years before 2030, progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 3.1 had stagnated with the situation aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neonatal deaths

Unavailability of anaesthetic nurses at health facilities makes it difficult for health professionals to detect abnormal vital signs in acutely unwell patients, leading to maternal and neonatal deaths. Data by the UN Population Fund indicates that over 80 percent of maternal deaths in Kenya are attributed to poor quality of care.

Kenya's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) remains high, with 362 deaths occurring per 100,000 live births. The government, private sector, and civil society must come together to create a robust framework that supports training, deployment, and retention of skilled health professionals.

This data is a clear indication that despite the progress made in promoting access to maternal and child healthcare, the quality of care provided remains inadequate to generate significant progress in patient outcomes. As Kenya races to realise universal healthcare coverage, we should prioritise the provision of better healthcare services for new mothers and their infants regardless of their location in the country.

We need to expand availability but ensure the services provided are affordable and sustainable. Kenya, like many African nations, faces a profound challenge in ensuring equitable access to maternal and child healthcare.

Even though there have been significant advancements in the construction of healthcare facilities, there is still a severe shortage of qualified medical personnel, especially in rural and underserved communities. This disparity not only affects the quality of care but also has dire consequences for the health outcomes of mothers and children.

For many expectant mothers in Kenya, the journey to a healthcare facility is just the beginning of their horrendous ordeal and upon arrival, the absence of trained professionals such as nurse anaesthetists can determine whether they (mother and child) will live or die.

Nurse anaesthetists play a crucial role in providing safe and effective pain management pre-birth, during and after childbirth thereby ensuring that both mother and child receive the best possible care. Studies presented at the conference show part of the challenge for effective maternal and child health in Kenya is a significant shortage in the anaesthesia workforce.

A 2017 survey by the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists (WFSA) found that Kenya had just 0.44 physician anesthesiologists for every 100,000 people. When non-physician anaesthesia providers (NPAPs) are included, this number increases to only 1.7 per 100,000. This is still well below the recommended 4 per 100,000.

Where they are available, most skilled healthcare workers prefer to work in urban areas leaving rural populations, who make up the majority of the country’s demographic, with limited access to essential healthcare services.

Healthcare facilities

The challenge is not merely the presence of healthcare facilities, but the availability of trained personnel who can perform essential life-saving procedures. To make a sustainable impact, the conference heard, there is a need for Kenya and other African governments to embrace collaboration between the private and public sectors to fast-track training in anaesthetics.

For instance, in Kenya, the Kenya Registered Nurse Anesthetists (KRNA) training was started at AIC Kijabe Hospital to mitigate the significant anaesthesia workforce gaps in mission hospitals. With support from various partners, including the General Electric Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative, and Elma Philanthropies, this training was opened up for nurses working in public hospitals which culminated with the establishment of a fully-fledged KRNA training curriculum at the Kenya Medical Training College.

A direct result is a significant increase in the number of trained nurse anaesthetists from 57 in 2014 to over 520 today. At the same time, governments, in partnership with educational institutions and international bodies, must prioritise the development of comprehensive training programs for nurse anaesthetists and other essential healthcare workers.

Scholarships and incentives should be provided to encourage students from rural areas to enter the medical field, ensuring that they return to serve their communities. The conference provided a platform for African nurse anaesthetists to share experiences, learn, and disseminate best practices. The conference addresses the severe shortage of anaesthesiologists, particularly in Africa, where over 15,000 nurse anaesthetists operate without a regional forum for professional development. This initiative hopes to establish a collaboration to improve the quality of training of nurse anaesthetists in Africa in adherence to international accreditation standards set by the International Federation of Nurse Anesthetists.

All these efforts need adequate funding, hence why the government must invest in human resources for health and policies that promote recruitment, retention, fair remuneration, and equitable distribution. The clarion call from PANAC is clear that the government, private sector, and civil society must come together to create a robust framework that supports the training, deployment, and retention of skilled healthcare professionals.