Higher savings to help secure retirees’ future

The global best practice is for mandatory participation in pensions is an essential concept of the universal system of social security and hence the proposal by the current administration’s emphasis on the importance of adopting a saving culture and incentivised Kenyans that it will match contributions with a shilling for every two voluntarily saved by the informal sector.

The other initiative of higher savings as proposed by President William Ruto will be a boost to local resource mobilisation through a national pension scheme with the view of affordable local borrowing to ensure the interest thereof comes back to Kenyan savers. The expensive loans from the Bretton Woods institutions are resources from pension savings by the Western countries’ savers.

Kenya has one of the highest percentages of old age poverty and dependence in Africa. As the government puts in place the legislative and policy framework to actualise Article 43 of the Constitution, of the 2.6 million active NSSF contributors, less than 500,000 have supplementary pension arrangements through occupational or umbrella schemes; two million members thus solely depend on NSSF for their pension.

Basic human right

Social security is not only a basic human right but also a fundamental means to reduce poverty and social exclusion and enhance social cohesion and economic productivity. Art. 43 makes it a right. Art. 21 states that the state shall take legislative, policy and other measures to progressively realise those rights. The NSSF Act No 45 of 2013 is one of them.

The need to enhance domestic savings culminated in the NSSF Act being enacted in 2013. However, some parties went to court immediately, blocking the new rates, with the case culminating in the adverse judgment passed on September 19.

The latest National Social Security Fund (NSSF) statement (Financial Year 2020/2021) released last week shows the highest interest offer to members in eight years—10 per cent to member accounts against the prevailing 8.1 per cent inflation rate.

Sh21 billion

Despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, for 2020/2021, NSSF declared a 12.5 per cent return to its members—the highest since 2014 and a significant increase from the seven per cent in previous years. Income from investments shot up 237 per cent to Sh32.7 billion in 2021, from Sh9.6 billion the previous year. This is against the low contributions.

Notably, the fund is one of the largest institutional investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). As the auditor-general noted, it earned over Sh21 billion from the investments during the year under review.

Notably, all its investments in the NSE and money market are managed by contracted fund managers and the assets held by contracted custodian banks. The NSSF management has no access to the assets—unless with written instructions to fund managers to transfer to another Fund account for investment purposes. The assets, therefore, cannot disappear or be hidden.