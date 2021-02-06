Higher courts should clarify fate of executive team once governor exits

The recent rejection of Dr James Gesami as nominee to the position of deputy governor of Nyamira County by the County Assembly of Nyamira and the hurried approval of Anne Kananu by the City County Assembly as the deputy governor of Nairobi County has brought into sharp focus the legal framework for the nomination, approval, vetting and appointment of deputy governors when a vacancy arises in the office.

The Public Appointments County Assemblies Approval Act 2017 and the County Government (Amendment) Act 2020 provide the legal framework that guides the issue.

Under the law, when a vacancy occurs in the office of governor, the deputy, upon taking up the office, is required to nominate a person within 14 days for approval by the county assembly.

The nomination – in writing – should be forwarded to the assembly alongside all relevant documents and clearance certificates from the National Police Service, Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority and a recognised credit reference bureau. These are required for leadership and integrity verification.

Upon receiving the name, the county assembly is required to determine the suitability of the nominee within 14 days, failing which the nominee is deemed to have been approved.

The legal framework for vetting specifies educational qualifications, employment record, published writings, public office and political activities, as well as potential conflict of interest.

These were included in the law to prevent abuse of parliamentary powers through irrelevant considerations, inherently subjective decisions, and to provide a multiple basis for consistency in decision making by all county assemblies.

However, the statute confers the county assembly with a discretionary power to determine whether the objective criteria has been met. Last year, I argued a case at the Supreme Court where the question regarding the exercise of this power was determined in favour of the county assembly.

The implication is that because the county assembly is a political institution, the prevailing political power relations in the county can lead to the rejection of a nominee.

Political considerations

Dr Gesami was rejected as deputy governor partly because of political considerations. The implication is that the rejection cannot be reversed.

The county assembly has powers to do so and it is highly unlikely that courts can reverse the position because the Supreme Court has issued guidelines to proscribe judges of the High Court from interfering with decisions of county assemblies unless there is a substantive breach of the law.

Moreover, even if the court quashes such a decision, the ultimate power to decide on the suitability of the nominee rests with the assembly.

If the assembly rejects a nominee, the governor has no option but to nominate another person, and so on until the nominee is approved.

Failure to nominate a person for appointment as deputy governor can be considered a gross violation of law and a ground for impeachment. On the other hand, the governor should formally appoint the (approved) deputy governor in writing.

The instrument of appointment should be under the seal of the county government.

Thereafter, the appointed deputy governor takes the oath of office in a public ceremony administered by a judge of the High Court.

Assumption to office is a formal procedure guided by the law. Parliament introduced these requirements to ensure smooth handover of power and to prevent arbitrariness and conflicts.

The issue of what happens to the county executive team upon the death of governor is worth mentioning. The Constitution provides that such members cease to hold office.

The implication is that the new governor is entitled to nominate a new team subject to compliance with the law.

Despite the clear provisions of the Constitution, judges have made inconsistent decisions on the matter. Some reinstate the executives while others decline requests for reinstatement.

In Bomet, when Governor Laboso passed on, the court declined to reinstate the executives but in Nyamira, five were reinstated on Friday last week. It is important for the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court to provide correct reference points to remove this confusion.

Peter Wanyama is a Legal Compliance Specialist at Manyonge Wanyama & Associates