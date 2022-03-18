It’s high time Kenyans rejected self-seekers with no vision

The country’s captaincy is staring at change. The kairos has come for Kenyans to decide in whose hands the promised land is at its safest. Raila Odinga believes in the need to unite Kenyans as one nation under God. He has called this ‘Azimio La Umoja’. His strongest opponent, Deputy President William Ruto, believes it is time to focus on the bottom through his ‘wheelbarrow’ agenda.

As political temperatures approach fever pitch, many are at a crossroads. In Mt Kenya, the largest voting bloc that has no candidate so far, several leaders have indicated that though they believe in Raila’s leadership, they took the wheelbarrow route after consultations with their families, friends and followers. This is not bad in itself, though the trend is worrying. This is because their main task is to lead. In this case, is it the dog wagging the tail or the tail wagging the dog?

Well-fed slaves

It is said that the voter, just like the customer, is king. However, at times, the leader needs to give direction since the followers may prefer to be well-fed slaves rather than being free but hungry, as happened with the Israelites under Moses, according to the Bible.

And even in the history of innovation, as Henry Ford gave the world the first car, he stated that had he asked customers what they needed, they could have asked for ‘a faster horse’. Kenya needs a visionary 5th President.

To deal with the country’s leadership conundrum, we can learn from the best strategist ever – that is, Jesus Christ. When Jesus came down from heaven and found humans heading in the wrong direction, he conformed to the human way of life, except that he did not sin. He then transformed the “mitzvot” and founded Christianity.

The time has come for Kenyans to vote out leaders who have no vision and who bank on buying votes. Let us instead get our best into politics, just like Singapore did. For, our future depends on the decisions we make today.