High threshold of impeaching a county governor

Christopher Mwinamo’s article, “Raise impeachment bar to end pettiness and be just” (DN, Dec. 19), on the impeachment of county governors cannot go unchallenged.

The writer asserts that “the (County Governments) Act is silent on the nature of accusations admissible for impeachment, leaving it to the imagination of the accusers to cast the net and make sense of whatever is caught”. Yet Article 181 of the Constitution specifies the grounds upon which a governor can be impeached. These are Gross violations of the Constitution or other laws, where there are reasons for believing that the governor has committed a crime; abuse of office or gross misconduct; or inability to perform.

Clearly, the law is not silent on the reasons for impeachment. But it is easy to see Mwinamo’s bone of contention. The grounds of “abuse of office or gross misconduct” can be vague and open to subjective interpretation. For example, does nepotism (one of the accusations against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza) amount to an abuse of office? There is no consensus on that.

His proposed solution of “clearly” defining the grounds of impeachment is, however, untenable since it is virtually impossible to devise an exhaustive list of every act and omission that constitutes an abuse of office or gross misconduct. That must depend on the peculiar circumstances of each case.

Fortunately, and contrary to Mwinamo’s views, impeachment by a county assembly does not equal “a political death sentence” as the matter is taken over by the Senate, where the governor has a right to be legally represented. A special committee conducts hearings to evaluate the allegations. If unsubstantiated, the governor survives. In 2015, for instance, the impeachment of then-Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria ground to a halt at this stage. The same scenario played out in the cases of Paul Chepkwony, Granton Samboja, Anne Waiguru and the late Nderitu Gachagua of Kericho, Taita-Taveta, Kirinyaga and Nyeri, respectively.

House vote

And even if the allegations are found to be substantiated, the House still has to vote on the impeachment and a majority of all senators uphold it.

But this does not mark the end of the road for the ousted county boss. He/she may challenge the Senate’s decision under Article 165 (6) of the Constitution, which gives the High Court supervisory jurisdiction over bodies exercising quasi-judicial functions—such as the Senate does during impeachment hearings. The court may nullify the impeachment if it turns out that the exercise was irregular, such as a lack of quorum when the Senate voted.

Additionally, and perhaps more important, the court has power under Article 165(3) to determine whether the charges against the governor meet the threshold in Article 181 of the Constitution. Then-Embu Governor Martin Wambora survived two confirmed impeachments and served the whole of his first term shielded by court orders.

Can the threshold, then, be any higher?