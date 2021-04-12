High levels of debt injurious to the economy

The legend is told of a man whose body had a peculiar quality: However much it was hacked into pieces, it reunited magically. All the paladins of the time made trial of this unconquerable wonder in vain.

One chopped the head and hurled it into the river; another divided the trunk athwart and others lengthways; they cut off the limbs and eviscerated him. But like drops of quicksilver, the bits ran together again and he proved invincible, deathless.

Of such impregnable and timeless quality is the author of The Wealth of Nations. For nearly two and a half centuries, leading economists, pre-eminent thinkers and policymakers have analysed, dissected and dissevered Adam Smith but the pieces have reunified wondrously. The moral of the story will manifest upon reading his lucid and masterfully crafted opus magnum, titled Of Public Debts.

Scotland’s most celebrated economist and enlightenment political philosopher delineates in engrossing detail the perils of high debt levels that threaten to not only saddle posterity with repayment obligations but hurt economic growth.

Is the National Treasury guilty of violating the critical principle of parsimony advanced by Smith, where outlays are aligned with revenues?

On April 2, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board approved a 38-month arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Kenya for $2.34 billion (Sh234 trillion), touching off furore.

Kenya’s budget deficit

In the past couple of years, Kenya’s budget deficit has been on an upward trajectory thanks to the Jubilee administration’s ambitious infrastructural projects.

The situation has been exacerbated by the devastating impact of Covid-19 as the raft of measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion people and businesses against the adverse effects of the pandemic shrunk revenues.

Debt-to-GDP ratio has surged from a low of 42 per cent in the 2012/13 fiscal year to a high of 69 per cent last year, breaching the 50 per cent prudential threshold recommended for developing countries. It is estimated to be nine per cent of GDP this year, highlighting the threat of high debt levels.

Smith’s protégé John Keynes argued in The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money that providing sinking funds for the discharge of debt paid out of ordinary taxation can induce a severe contraction of effective demand over the long term, effectively slowing down economic growth.

To protect the economy against the insidious effects of excessive borrowing and guarantee sustained growth into the long term, the government should proactively lower the ballooning debt and run a balanced budget.

Instituting measures to eradicate profligacy and high-level corruption should begin eliminating the need for borrowing.

It should also enforce transparency and accountability in the expenditure of public funds and continue improving the ease of doing business