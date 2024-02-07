Hidden catalyst and multiplying effect of high-growth ventures

In 2023, funding into Kenyan startups accounted for 28 per cent of all start-up funding invested across the continent.

With almost $800m raised, Kenya was the top destination for venture capital on the continent, despite a global slowdown. This demonstrates that for both entrepreneurial talent and capital, Kenya continues to be a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

High-growth firms are important for our economy as studies consistently show that a small number of break-out companies create the highest percentage of private sector employment.

A study conducted by Endeavor Insight in 2018 found that over 70 per cent of employment in Nairobi came from the top 10 per cent of entrepreneurial firms.

Reaching scale is also critical as innovative solutions and technologies that have achieved product-market fit are shared through product sales and can solve market problems.

While an individual firm can implement its scaling plans – customer acquisition, geographic expansion, or product development, and over time achieve business success, it is important to emphasize how this seemingly ‘individual’ success extends beyond the firm and impacts the larger ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs who find business success are the nodes that power and activate sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystems. They create a multiplier effect when they help other entrepreneurs succeed by being sources of inspiration, providing mentorships, and investing the proceeds of their business proceeds in other companies as angel investors.

A key result of having successful high-growth firms is when employees working in these firms pick up key entrepreneurial, leadership, and cultural skills, apply them to scale other start-ups in the ecosystem, and in some cases go on to launch their ventures.

By looking at innovative firms such as Cellulant, Victory Farms, Wowzi, or Africa’s Talking, one can already start to see the compounding impact entrepreneurs can have on an entire sector. These firms are category creators in fintech, aquaculture, the creator economy, and mobile communication, scaling beyond Kenya and creating not just permanent jobs within sectors that didn’t exist a decade ago, but also powering merchants, social media influencers, and software engineers who can now earn sustainable livelihoods by leveraging these platforms.

These ventures are real-world economic development experiments on the types of companies that can scale in our economy, as they provide ‘proof of scale’. Part of their multiplier effect is providing important signals not just to would-be entrepreneurs, but also to providers of capital on the investment opportunities in our ecosystem and to policymakers on additional tools in the toolbox of job creation and economic growth.

According to the World Bank’s latest Kenya Economic Update (December, 2023), labor supply has expanded but demand is not growing at the same pace and the majority of the available jobs are of low productivity. This points to a need to create a comprehensive strategy that strengthens the environment for high-growth firms that create quality jobs at scale.

An ongoing feedback loop that takes the views of entrepreneurs who have reached scale and coordinating this across the public and private sectors would be an effective way of strengthening the ecosystem.

As we celebrate Kenya’s achievement in attracting venture funding, we must explore ways to remain a competitive business environment for high-growth firms and investment. Ambitious entrepreneurs who create scalable businesses, and jobs and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs are needed to create intergenerational cycles of wealth through entrepreneurial pursuit. This will create a self-propelling entrepreneurial ecosystem that cements Kenya’s place as a top destination for those with big dreams, looking to scale and pay it forward.



