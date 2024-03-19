Hey, read the riot act to lazy and corrupt public servants

Employment, as introduced back in colonial days in most of Africa, was oftentimes regarded more as an extension of bondage or conscription to servitude and far from an honourable or dignifying engagement.

That should explain why, to this day, the mentality of ‘stealing mzungu’s time’ persists even when the dividends of time well spent at the workplace cannot be gainsaid.

A general description maintains that a work ethic is primarily about an attitude or determination and dedication towards a task assigned to an individual. There are scores of employees who care less about what and how their input at the individual level contributes to the overall output of an organisation.

Driven by investor demand for a decent bottom-line, however, private entities have a way of policing their workforce for results failing which deadwoods are promptly shown the door. The focus in this case is mainly profit and in most cases the desired results that manifest in monetary gain.

Essentially, the government is not a money-minting machine and, therefore, its bottom-line is markedly different in the sense what amounts to the greater good for all citizens defines its solemn obligation.

Calibrating ‘greater good’ outside bottom-line strictures of the private sector kind has its own challenges because that arena largely belongs to a moral-ethical value system, not of profit margin ideals.

Performance contracts

That notwithstanding, the value heralded by diligence and willingness to go the extra mile at the public work-desk ought to be celebrated as a key enabler of good tidings that should end up benefitting both public and private sectors.

Why? Precisely because a responsible government exists fundamentally to create a conducive environment for all citizens to prosper regardless of the sectors in which they eke a living. But then, we must not forget that a government is only as responsible as those it has entrusted the work of rendering its services – public servants.

The notion that the government is slow to dismiss errant workers fuels an attitude that in turn makes hundreds of employees to give the most minimum of their time and effort at work. It is by avoiding malingering and nonchalance in serving the public that public servants drape nationhood with dignity.

The day it becomes an obligation upheld by all public servants to render services buoyed by the worth of the privilege to serve is when our public work ethic will assume a new and desired turn. As things stand, the disgraceful insouciance displayed by some government officials is outright immoral.

In fact, when one does not give a public sector job his or her all – with regards to best practice in governance – should be regarded, not as an integrity issue but also an act of sabotage. Better yet, if there ever was a way to show patriotism and positive public-spiritedness, then it is through putting one’s best foot forward for the greater good of one’s motherland.

Wasting precious time as an employee of government is indeed not any different from looting public coffers. As the President is reading the riot act to characters within government with a penchant for putting their fingers in the cookie jar, he should also consider directing our investigative agencies to treat timewasters, the willfully flippant and all with employees of the government with a devil-take-it attitude as criminal offenders no less. Granted, there is the well-known performance contracting in government that commits government employees to performance controls but that alone is far from enough.

Time for individual Kenyans to ask what each of us can do for the government – and not vice versa – has come. We owe the Kenya we imagine more to ourselves than those in positions of influence and authority.



