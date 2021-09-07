Hey, ‘mganga’ is not a witch

Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Enock Matundura

The political discourse is dominated by insults and name calling. For a long time, Deputy President William Ruto has been referring to ODM leader Raila Odinga as ‘mtu wa vitendawili’ (a man of riddles) and ‘mganga’ (a doctor). Dr Ruto and other leaders, who arguably have little appreciation of Kiswahili, probably think the word ‘mganga’ is a synonym for ‘witchdoctor’.

