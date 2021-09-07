Hey, ‘mganga’ is not a witch

The political discourse is dominated by insults and name calling. For a long time, Deputy President William Ruto has been referring to ODM leader Raila Odinga as ‘mtu wa vitendawili’ (a man of riddles) and ‘mganga’ (a doctor). Dr Ruto and other leaders, who arguably have little appreciation of Kiswahili, probably think the word ‘mganga’ is a synonym for ‘witchdoctor’.

The truth is that a ‘witch’ means ‘mchawi’, ‘mlozi’ or ‘mrogi’. ‘Mganga’, on the other hand, is a doctor. The authoritative Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu (Oxford University Press, 2020) defines ‘mganga’ thus: “Mtu anayefanya kazi ya kutibu wagonjwa; tabibu, daktari”.

Kiswahili has two sets of lexica. One is of Bantu origin and the other comprises mainly Arabic words.

The same dictionary defines ‘mchawi’ as “mtu anayesadikiwa kuwa anaweza kuwadhuru watu kwa kuwaroga; mlozi, kahini”. Simply put, a witch. In this light, the DN of September 6, 2021 got it all wrong by quoting Mr Odinga denying he’s not a ‘mganga’.

“Some people say Raila belongs to the devil, eti raila ni mganga (that Raila is a sorcerer), I want to tell them that I am a Christian, a member of the Anglican Church,” Mr Odinga is quoted to have said at a function. Listening to Mr Odinga, I got a different message. He did not disown the word ‘mganga’.

Dr Ruto should appreciate the fact that by referring to Mr Odinga as a ‘mganga’, he is acknowledging that the former Prime Minister is the kind of leader that shall heal the country, which is ailing from negative ethnicity, disunity and corruption.