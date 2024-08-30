Here’s how we can create sustainable boards

In Kenya’s evolving corporate and public sector landscape, the importance of strong and sustainable boards cannot be overstated.

Boards are entrusted with guiding organisations’ to growth and resilience, and making decisions that align with stakeholders' best interests.

Achieving these objectives demands more than good intentions; it requires a commitment to practical and professional ethics, alongside thorough analysis, expert sourcing, candidate evaluation, and board induction.

Ethics form the bedrock of effective board governance. Practical ethics ensures that day-to-day decisions reflect the organisation’s core values, while professional ethics involve adherence to industry norms and standards.

High-performing board

In Kenya, ethical governance is particularly crucial, given the challenges of corruption and mismanagement, especially in the public sector. Private sector boards also face ethical challenges, with lapses often leading to corporate scandals and financial failures.

Embedding ethics involves ensuring transparency in decision-making, and holding members accountable. Boards that prioritise ethics are better equipped to navigate challenges, mitigate risks, and build long-term value.

Creating a high-performing board starts with a thorough analysis of the current board’s composition, performance, and effectiveness. This involves assessing the skills, expertise and experience of existing members.

In Kenya, public sector boards often suffer from politically motivated appointments rather than merit-based selection. In the private sector, lack of diversity on boards can limit the range of perspectives and ideas.

Qualifications and experience

After identifying gaps, the next step is to source the right talent. Expert sourcing is crucial for building a diverse board. With both the public and private sectors facing rapid changes, having knowledgeable and forward-thinking board members is vital for sustainability.

A well-rounded board is more likely to be innovative and effective in its governance. Candidate evaluation should go beyond qualifications and experience to consider alignment with the organisation’s values and culture.

The final step in building a high-performing board is induction. A well-structured induction programme ensures that new members understand their roles, the organisation’s goals, and the challenges they will face.

A strong induction process equips new members with the knowledge and tools they need to contribute effectively from the start. It also fosters unity and a shared sense of purpose.

By prioritising board analysis, expert sourcing, candidate evaluation, and induction, organizations can create boards that are not only effective but also resilient.