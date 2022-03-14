Here’s how to rid nation of boda boda rider violence

Boda boda crackdown Nairobi

Police officers inspect impounded motorbikes at Nairobi's Central Police Station  on March 8, 2022. To insure all boda bodas would require that all riders acquire valid licences.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Ombaka

The recent physical and sexual harassment of a woman driver by boda boda riders on Professor Wangari Maathai Road in broad daylight was despicable. It was criminal conduct that deserves stern action. But the case is not unique.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.