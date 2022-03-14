Here’s how to rid nation of boda boda rider violence

The recent physical and sexual harassment of a woman driver by boda boda riders on Professor Wangari Maathai Road in broad daylight was despicable. It was criminal conduct that deserves stern action. But the case is not unique.

The police crackdown on riders was a welcome swift response to the thuggery. But beyond creating temporary fear and a facade of calm, so what?

When a boda boda is involved in a traffic incident with a motor vehicle, riders quickly convene on the scene and assault the motorist. Social scientists say where a behavior is coordinated and predictable, as in this case, there are discernible underlying causes.

The cause of the violence is two-fold: An exclusionary compliance and accident compensation system, and political opportunism. It is impossible to prosecute even 20 per cent of the 2.5 million riders in the country. The police, prisons and courts would crash.

Using the criminal justice system to resolve a behavioural problem may lead to the social injustice of mass incarceration of persons in the lower economic spectrum—as was the case in the US. An attempt at resolving the drug problem, particularly the crack cocaine epidemic, through the Tough on Crime Policy led to mass incarceration of black men.

The first (and fundamental) cause of violence lights the fire; the second fans the flames.

Motor vehicles have a well-established regulatory regime. It is rare to come across an unlicensed driver. But not the boda boda sector. Secondly, motor vehicle third party insurance is well regulated and institutionalised. Accidental damage is easily resolved. That is why it’s mandatory. What about boda bodas?

To insure all boda bodas would require that all riders acquire valid licences. The compulsory driving school training costs Sh5,000-7,500. Add to that the riding licence cost and it can go up to Sh12,000. And the time for training. Most riders don’t own the motorcycle; they remit an amount to the owners daily.

Riders know that the official system will not take care of their needs after an accident. Without proper compensation, an accident will cost them a livelihood, or even life. Violence is how they use their numbers (politics) to bulldoze compensation or simply get even with the (mostly) unharmed driver.

Once an accident is reported to the police as per the law, the first step is scrutiny of the driving and riding licences, insurance and operating permit. Many lack compliance. Even matatu insurers struggle.

With a Sh5-10 billion budget, the government can train and license a million riders in a year. National Youth Service has 22 field units countrywide and human resource capacity. It has driving and youth character development courses and the boda boda concept has been tested. It can conduct the training.

Secondly, a no-fault accident compensation scheme would work better than commercial third party insurance for riders. It can have linkages with other national insurance and social security systems like NHIF and NSSF and, with the broad boda boda rider base, premiums would be minimal. And lawyers will no longer steal the compensation.

The report on the 1986 Hancox Commission on the insurance industry made a case for such a system. The dual approach can end the violence.



