Here is how you can secure virtual meetings

Virtual meetings have gained significant popularity and have become an integral part of the meeting landscape due to their numerous benefits. The Covid-19 pandemic played a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of virtual meetings as businesses, organisations, and individuals sought alternative ways to collaborate remotely.

Some reasons why virtual meetings have taken over include global reach and cost savings as they allow participants from various geographic locations to join without the need for travel. There is also time efficiency and flexibility as meetings can be scheduled quickly, and they accommodate participants with different schedules and time zones,.

Ensuring security in virtual meetings is essential to protect sensitive information, maintain privacy, and prevent unauthorised access. These meetings are vulnerable to various security risks, but by implementing some best practices, these can be mitigated. Here are some tips on how to enhance security in your virtual meetings.

Choose a reputable and secure virtual meeting platform that offers robust security features. Ensure the platform uses end-to-end encryption to protect communications and data from interception.

Only share meeting invitations and links with authorised participants and avoid posting them publicly and ask participants to do the same. This will prevent uninvited guests from joining. Set strong passwords and ensure participants enter them to join. Consider using unique passwords for each meeting. Implement two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security.

In addition to this, utilise the waiting room or lobby feature offered by many platforms. This allows the host to control who enters the meeting and verify participants. Pay attention to the list of attendees during the meeting to identify any unfamiliar participants who may have joined. By default, mute all participants upon entry and unmute only when necessary to reduce background noise and interruptions.

Privacy and confidentiality

Once all expected participants have joined, lock the meeting to prevent additional people from joining, especially if you’re discussing sensitive information. Also, limit screen sharing to the host or specific presenters to prevent participants from displaying inappropriate content. In situations where privacy and confidentiality are crucial, consider disabling private chat between participants.

Educate all participants about the importance of security and privacy. If the meeting will be recorded, inform all participants in advance and obtain their consent. Store recordings securely and grant access only to authorised individuals. At the end of the meeting, ensure all participants log out.

Ensure the virtual meeting platform and any associated software are up-to-date with the latest security patches to address known vulnerabilities. Establish a process for reporting any security issues or suspicious behaviour during virtual meetings to address them promptly. The meeting participants should be made aware of the steps to take in case of a breech during the virtual meeting.