Help to bring back our girls

As a high school teacher, I have had a front-row seat to girls dropping out. People often say the boy-child has been neglected but the facts show otherwise.

In the latest Health ministry data, one in five adolescents aged 15-19 were either expectant or mothers. That Kenya has the third-highest teenage pregnancy rate is worrying.

But what should shock us out of La La Land is the unseen peculiar factor in the situation: Parents encouraging it. It is immoral. Maybe poverty pushes them to this level of helplessness and recklessness.

Inflation hit 9.6 per cent last month and is rising. Surging food prices compel parents to choose between educating and feeding their children. Food is a basic need. Sadly, education is not. It is a privilege for many, hence relegated to the back burner.

The poor folks who cannot feed their families now perceive their teenage children as cash cows. Boys in rural areas opt for menial jobs as girls are pushed to prostitution. Even more perturbing, mothers tell their young daughters that they are old enough to ‘sell’ their bodies to provide food for the household.

The odds are stacked against girls. They bear the brunt of dropping out of school, becoming pregnant and getting infected with HIV/Aids more than boys.

Where do these girls disappear to? This is a question that we must consistently ask ourselves. We cannot afford to be nonchalant about the plight of our girls. Among other things, girls’ education has an effect not only on health outcomes but also on the economy.

The subsidised day secondary education funds do not cater for learners’ lunches. The government must intervene for them. Food can keep such learners at school, which would reduce their exposure to sexual exploitation.

School administrators, instead of sending such learners home for fees, can mobilise resources through public-private partnerships, the church, the alumni and other partnerships.

To protect the girls from sexual exploitation at home, revitalise our social welfare system. All must help to return them to school after they give birth.