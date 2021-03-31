Help state to contain misuse of fertiliser in home-made explosives

Suicide car bomb explosion

Bystanders gather at the site of a suicide car bomb explosion which targeted a European Union vehicle convoy in Mogadishu, Somalia, on September 30, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation  Media Group

By  Michael Mugwang'a

What you need to know:

  • Fertiliser bombs are made from ammonium nitrate, fuel and a detonator, which, when it explodes, makes the ingredients to vaporise, triggering an explosion.
  • The bomb can cause massive damage, depending on the quantity of raw materials and the surrounding environment.

Synthetic fertiliser can be best described as a double-edged sword. Initially considered as a panacea for food shortage, the artificial fertiliser has also fertilised wickedness: Terrorists use its ingredient, ammonium nitrate, invented by chemists Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch, as one of the raw materials for making explosives. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.