Help state to contain misuse of fertiliser in home-made explosives

Synthetic fertiliser can be best described as a double-edged sword. Initially considered as a panacea for food shortage, the artificial fertiliser has also fertilised wickedness: Terrorists use its ingredient, ammonium nitrate, invented by chemists Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch, as one of the raw materials for making explosives.

Historically, Germany popularised the military use of synthetic ammonia during World War I in its futile attempt at having an edge in the battlefield. That has since grown by leaps and bounds — including among the military, terrorists and the mining industry.

Ammonium nitrate, a white crystalline substance highly soluble in water, is a product of ammonia and nitric acid. A major source of nitrogen for fertiliser, it is also used for manufacturing explosives used in mining. It is widely affordable and accessible, including to terrorists, who use it to make explosives.

Fertiliser bombs are made from ammonium nitrate, fuel and a detonator, which, when it explodes, makes the ingredients to vaporise, triggering an explosion. The bomb can cause massive damage, depending on the quantity of raw materials and the surrounding environment.

For its powerful blast, ammonium nitrate is the material of choice for terrorists to make explosives. It has been used in many terrorist attacks, the best known being the Oklahoma City bombing.

In the 1995 bombing, terrorist Timothy McVeigh used two tonnes of ammonium nitrate to make the fertiliser bomb that killed 168 people and destroyed many properties.

Most terrorist organisations, like Al-Qaeda, use ammonium nitrate as the precursor chemical for making home-made explosives (HMEs), improvised explosive devices (IEDs), person-borne improvised explosive devices (PBIEDs) and vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBEDs).

Somalia-based Al-Shabaab have also embraced the manufacture and use of ammonium nitrate explosives. In 2016, besides Kenya, it carried out more than 400 IED attacks in Somalia, making it their preferred weapon.

Faced criticism

The Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group sources its raw material from war-torn Yemen, just across the Red Sea. It has established an explosive-making centre in Gherille, Gedo region, that is manned by local and foreign experts. The Somali government has always faced criticism for failure to clamp down on such sites in its counter-terrorism measures.

The widespread use of ammonium nitrate to make bombs calls for stiffer measures to control its non-fertiliser applications. In a bid to curb misuse of fertiliser for terrorist activities, the manufacture, importation, sale, distribution and usage of this vital agricultural input is highly regulated in Kenya. Imports are inspected at ports of entry by government agencies and the purposes verified.

This is in line with international best practice of regulating precursor chemicals used to make explosives, aimed at degrading the terrorism threat. Countries such as the United Kingdom have tough regulations for controlling fertilisers to curb its misuse by terrorists. Whereas it is legal to possess fertiliser in the country, its intended use must be legitimate, like farming, in line with the law.

Another common component of home-made explosives are catalytic converters from vehicles, from which terrorists harvest platinum, palladium and rhodium metals. This explains their attractiveness to thieves.

Besides, accidents involving fertiliser explosions are equally dangerous and can be fatal. Germany suffered the worst such accident at a fertiliser plant in 1921 that claimed more than 500 lives. Last August, 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a port in Beirut, Lebanon, exploded, killing 210 people and destroying multi-billion-dollar properties.

There is a need for still restrictions on raw materials which are used by terrorists to make explosives, such as ammonium nitrate. Law-abiding individuals should report to police cases of non-fertiliser application of such chemicals to deter their possible use in illegal activities that could harm the population.