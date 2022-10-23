Help public to discern facts from fallacies

October 20-31 is Global Media and Information Literacy Week. The theme of this year’s event is “Nurturing trust: A media and information literacy imperative”.

The focus is on solidarity in relation to people, media, digital platforms, the private sector and NGOs. The collaboration will ensure the message reaches the intended audience.

Media is an essential tool in diverse ways, including disseminating development and shaping public opinion. The masses depend on them for news, entertainment and even education.

The contemporary world is characterised by an influx of content creators and media outlets.

Overmediation could spread sinister falsehoods. For instance, social media is dominated by unprofessional content creators with no knowledge of verifying facts from propaganda.

This leads to unethical conduct, making the audience consume incorrect data, hence misunderstanding and comprehension of untruths.

The masses should know there are lawful consequences for their actions, which could not be friendly. Acts of plagiarism can lead to a jail sentence or heavy fines.

‘Generation Z’, who are the more active social platform users, have to be careful in their engagement with their audience, abusive utterances, incitement and purposeless posting don’t have to be tolerated.

Also, influencers, who include activists and politicians, need to be at the frontline in promoting media literacy through honest communication, discarding propaganda and providing credible sources of their information, for instance.

There is a need to step up efforts to make the public aware of how to discern information from legitimate media platforms and scammers.

Teach them how to access credible websites, and verified social accounts and confirm the universal resource locater of the sites they visit.

Let media have the integrity it deserves and promote the confidence of the audience by ensuring they get accurate, truthful information.