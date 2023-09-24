Help pharmacists to make health systems stronger

In a world where healthcare is constantly evolving, pharmacists stand as pillars of patient-centred care and innovation. On this World Pharmacists Day, we honour their exceptional contributions to reshaping global healthcare.

For their crucial role in enhancing access to healthcare and narrowing the gap between the potential benefit of medications and the actual value realised, these professionals should be included in any comprehensive health system.

Furthermore, the increasingly complex and diverse nature of their involvement in the healthcare system and public health interventions necessitates the constant maintenance of their competency as professionals with up-to-date skills and expertise.

What sets pharmacists apart is their accessibility. Often the first point of contact for health-related inquiries, they serve as trusted advisers. Their deep knowledge of medications empowers patients to make informed decisions about their health, comprehend intricate treatment plans and manage potential side-effects with confidence.

In an era where chronic illnesses are on the rise, pharmacists play a pivotal role in preventive health and management. They work with patients to design personalised care strategies, track progress and fine-tune medication regimens, all aimed at enhancing outcomes and reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

Beyond individual care, the unique position of these champions of public health allows them to swiftly identify and respond to emerging health threats. Modern-day challenges have increasingly presented an opportunity for them to participate actively in all aspects of primary healthcare service provision—including immunisation, reproductive health services, infection prevention, health promotion and administration of medication. The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic vividly illustrates their expertise in immunisation and medication administration.

Pharmacists are also advocates of healthcare equity, ensuring that underserved communities have equitable access to essential medications and services. Their commitment aligns seamlessly with the principals of universal health coverage and services as a driving force for mitigating health disparities.

With the inter-dependent nature of healthcare systems and the need for collaboration among all healthcare professionals as multidisciplinary teams to optimise patient outcomes, pharmacists continue to strengthen healthcare systems. Their expertise, accessibility and commitment are integral to achieving healthier societies and a more equitable world.

In Kenya, their mission is fortified by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), whose role in regulating the profession and upholding professional standards, including the licensing and registration of pharmacists and pharmacies, is fundamental for patient safety and well-being. Let us all support policies and initiatives that elevate their role in healthcare and patient safety.