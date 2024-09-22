Help deaf learners keep up

Today, Kenya joins the international community in marking the International Day of Sign Languages. Themed ‘Sign up for Sign Languages’, the day seeks to raise awareness on the importance of sign language and the key role it plays in the realisation of the rights of the deaf community.

On this day, world leaders and other government officials will be invited to sign this year’s theme in their national language as a way of expressing their commitment to safeguarding the linguistic human rights of the deaf.

For those who handle deaf children in the education sector, it is an opportunity not only to raise awareness on the existing challenges, but also a moment to take stock of the gains made, and the measures that can help to ensure that they, too, access quality education.

Education of deaf children

Despite the many commendable efforts by the government — through the Kenya Institute of Special Education, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development — and many other non-governmental organisations to support the education of deaf children, thousands of them continue to miss out on education in a language they understand.

According to the World Health Organizations, Kenya has over 1.5 million children with hearing loss, but only 2 per cent are able to access education in sign language.

Most schools with deaf learners are plagued by lack of enough trained teachers of sign language, and the available few are in dire need of training on inclusive teaching methodologies that will enable them to successfully integrate deaf children with the others. Schools are also short of necessary resources such as visual aids to support learning.

For the deaf children to fully access education and enjoy available opportunities, all stakeholders in the education sector need to come on board to address the existing challenges with urgency. If there was a time to stand up and be counted, it is on such a day.