Health, safety precautions for a fun-filled holiday season

It’s that time of the year again. There is joy in the air, signalling the start of the festive season. Reuniting with family and friends, cooking and making merry is undoubtedly the best part of the holiday season.

And while it is often referred to as the “most wonderful time of the year”, it can also be a risky time to your health and safety.

Even before the global Covid-19 threat, the holidays often came with unwelcome gatecrashers such as accidents, injuries, stress, depression, obesity and various illnesses. Taking simple preventive measures can ensure everyone stays safe.

As we congregate to celebrate Christmas and New Year, it is important that we do all we can to prevent the spread of illnesses. As Ben Oppenheim and Nicole Stephenson reminded us, Covid-19 is not the only pandemic of this decade; we’ve seen a drumbeat of epidemiological events.

According to expert reports in The Lancet Infectious Diseases publication, while the world is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and facing unexpected challenges such as the monkeypox pandemic, an old enemy has reappeared in Africa — Ebola.

Covid-19 or Ebola can easily spread from one person to another during traditional holiday activities. Whether you are travelling outside Kenya to visit friends and relatives, for vacation, or on business, don’t let illness interfere with your activities.

Diseases vary in different parts of the world. You need to take different preventive steps, depending on where you are going. The first thing to do is to ensure you are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health have assured us that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective in preventing illnesses.

Free jabs

If you’re gathering with extended family, make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated. If you aren’t vaccinated yet, there are plenty of locations where you can get the jab for free.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, remember that holiday foods are filled with excess sugar, salt and fat. As you enjoy your favourite treats, do so in moderation. Watch for warning signs of too much stress, including anxiety, sadness, tension or anger.

A National Alliance on Mental Illness study showed that the conditions for 64 per cent of people with mental illness worsen during the holidays. Be sure to get enough rest, spend time with family and ensure you are not isolated.

Diligently following the Covid-19 safety guidelines and other rules and regulations relating to food safety, driving and travel will spare you a trip to the Emergency Room as other revel in the company of their loved ones.

We hope you and your families have a wonderful holiday season this year. Remember, you can help keep the holidays merry and bright by making safety a top priority.



