Health commission, boosting NHIF is good but give doctors central role

The medical fraternity is in agreement with the sentiments of Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi who, at the 48th scientific conference of the Kenya Medical Association held last week in Kisii, called for the tweaking of laws that stand in the way of the achievement of universal health coverage (UHC).

This is particularly important, coming as it does from a man who sits atop our legislative arm of government. It speaks to the goodwill to craft laws that will move our healthcare to the next level. This is as it should be because health is too important to be left to the medical personnel alone.

The idea of a National Health Commission is particularly welcome, seeing as it will isolate medical practitioners’ issues from the unwieldy juggernaut that is the Health ministry bureaucracy. This will give the critical sector the attention it deserves. The envisaged body will, for instance, address the unending misunderstanding between healthcare professionals and the government.

More funding

Mr Muturi’s call for the revamping of, and more funding to, the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is a good idea. However, for that and other medical- and healthcare-related semi-autonomous government agencies to serve the needs of the sector adequately, doctors should play a central role in it.

One can say many things about what ails our health sector but few will argue with the fact that our doctors and other medical practitioners often have only the best interest of our country and humanity at large. Kenyans have often marvelled at the sacrifices of our medical professionals who often work in difficult circumstances. I need not mention the warm memories Kenyans have of health workers who have died in the line of duty.

Placing medical professionals at the heart of the current and proposed bodies will be the demonstration that we are genuine about giving quality UHC to all our people, regardless of their station in life or place in the geographic expanse of our country. The inequality in healthcare access based on social, economic, demographic and geographical disparity is unacceptable.

Change the situation

Sustainable Development Goal 3 underscores the place of healthy lives and the promotion of well-being at all ages, and we must breathe life to Article 43 (1) (a) of the Constitution by smoothening the way for UHC.

Our doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:7,000, against the UN recommended ratio of 1:1,000, is scandalous; we must do everything to change the dire situation. The envisaged commission will have its job cut out for it, not just in ensuring better numbers but also quality of care and the comfort of the medical professionals, which go hand in hand. But issues of quality go beyond the physician’s welfare; better equipment and facilities are, ultimately, for the good of the patient.

More robust adoption of technology, including, for instance, using artificial intelligence (AI, to ensure that far-flung areas have access to quality health services, will also go a long way in bridging the human resources gap.

The Speaker threw down the gauntlet on the need for urgent engagement with Parliament on the needed reforms and we must pick it up. The opportunities of an enabling policy framework should not be passed.

Such a framework will also ensure that we use technology in a safe and effective manner to meet the health needs of our people. Already, Kenya has blazed the trail in our region in the use of data and technology to drive evidence-based practice of medicine and we must continue pushing the frontiers.

Innovations will be encouraged by an environment that has incentives but also necessary checks and balances needed to ensure ethical practices, including the protection of patients’ data.

Even in the era of technology — as encapsulated in this year’s theme, “The Future Today: Technology and Innovation in Healthcare” — we must remain true to our physician’s pledge to respect the autonomy and the dignity of the patient, among other tenets of professional medical practice.