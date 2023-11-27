He who alleges, proves!

One of the biggest culture shocks that hits someone transiting from mainstream media to social media is the culture of accountability. For some of us who have worked in both the mainstream and social media spaces, the difference is as stark as day and night.

The key operating word here is credibility. In the mainstream media, the reporter is accountable to systems and structures that have been set in order to verify, question, sieve and process information to reflect the truth.

If, by any chance, any information passes through the system and structure and it turns out to be false, there is the recourse of apology and retraction. This is the pillar that has made a media house like the Nation Media Group stand tall against all predictions of “alternative media” taking up.

The fact is that those of us that regularly use the social media space, and want to have a semblance of credibility, have to rely 100% on information from media houses like Nation. Before posting information that we are not sure of, we always ask “has Nation written about it?”

Unverified claims

We do so because we know that NMG editors cannot make unverified claims. That is the reason you get a subscription to the Nation e-paper rising even with alleged competition from alternative media.

The same scenario is playing out in the political space. State officers paid by public taxes ought to have systems and structures that regulate the kind of information they give out to the public. There should be a huge difference between the kind of information that a drunkard would give about someone he doesn’t agree with and what a senator gives.

But in the past few months, we have been treated to MPs coming up with all kinds of spurious allegations. MPs funded by taxpayers and mandated with the solemn task of ensuring that the Executive carries out its mandate ought to be held at a higher pedestal than the average village rumour monger.

When they make any form of allegation, they ought to do so in a manner that bestows honour on Parliament. They should give information that could lead to serious commissions of inquiry.

Raised a storm

When a senator, for instance, comes up with allegations that Sh17 billion was withdrawn from public coffers and used to finance private business, you wonder whether they take their job seriously. In a competitive political environment as Kenya’s, members of Parliament’s Budget and Appropriation Committee would have raised a storm and summoned the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

When another senator alleges that a cabinet secretary went to China and collected bribes amounting to Sh15 billion and does not prove it, you wonder what exactly the motive is. Such a serious allegation demands irrefutable evidence like a paper trail.

Unleashing ridiculous allegations without proper proof risks turning Parliament into a charade, house of bloggers (the term used to describe social media personalities, who thrive on releasing information without any verification). To ensure effective oversight and maintain the credibility of Parliament, all allegations should be put through systems and structures like those set up in mainstream media.

We risk turning Parliament into a house of extortionists and slanderers who have run out of control.