Having World Rally Championship in Kenya is well calculated move

When the first car leaves the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to mark the official start of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally on June 24, not many Kenyans will match President Uhuru Kenyatta’s satisfaction.

In flagging off the first car off the ramp, President Kenyatta will mark the culmination of a long journey in which he has been personally involved in lobbying to bring the world-famous event back to Kenya.

He will also be celebrating the fulfillment of a promise he made to Kenyans in the Jubilee Manifesto (2013-2017). He promised to support the Kenya Motorsport Federation to ensure Kenya gets back the Safari Rally in the WRC calendar.

The president has worked hard to realise this dream, appearing to take personal charge in a passionate bid to fulfill his promise to Kenyans.

He started off by establishing the WRC Safari Rally Project in which he is the patron, with retired rally driver Phineas Kimathi as CEO.

The government then invested heavily in security and other support for the sport as Mr Kimathi and his team engaged in shuttle diplomacy around the world to make a pitch for the event’s return.

Huge investment

President Kenyatta met International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt in Nairobi and abroad to push the reinstatement bid.

The huge investment appeared to pay dividends when FIA allowed Kenya to hold a WRC event in July 2019. The three-day event satisfied the organisers as Kenya’s hopes of hosting the iconic WRC Safari Rally once again inched closer to reality.

The President personally broke the news to Kenyans when the Safari Rally was officially reinstated in the WRC calendar on September 27, 2019.

While the 2020 edition was postponed due to the Covd-19 pandemic, the President has remained steadfast and even traveled to Naivasha to watch the Equator ARC Rally in April this year.

With the 2021 WRC Safari Rally now safely in Kenya’s hands, President Kenyatta has moved to avoid a repeat of the unfortunate scenario that saw the Safari lose its WRC status in 2002 due to lack of government support.

The President last week urged local motorsport enthusiasts, who will be attending the four-day rally, to behave well to avoid endangering the event’s future.

He urged sponsors not to treat this year’s edition as a one-off event and instead mark it in their annual budgetary calendars to help the government maintain the rally in Kenya.

Continental events

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was in 2020 elected into the World Motor Sport Council, a key governance organ of FIA. Her entry into FIA’s management enhanced Kenya’s presence in the global motor sports governing body.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Mohamed hailed the President’s determination in bringing the Safari Rally back into the WRC.

Mr Kimathi says the return of the Safari Rally was a remarkable achievement, especially given that most African countries have unsuccessfully tried to regain world status and are only participating in continental events.

The Safari Rally 2021 is projected to attract over 70 million TV viewers in 150 countries, making it one of the most watched global events this year. This will put Kenya on the world map.

The Kenyan government has dedicated two internet redundant lines to serve the media, among them the WRC+ TV that will cover some sections live. Kenya Broadcasting Corporation will be the official WRC local broadcaster.