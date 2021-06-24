Having World Rally Championship in Kenya is well calculated move

Andrew Wanyoike.

Andrew Wanyoike (left) and his navigator Edward Njoroge in Nairobi on May 25, 2021. They will take part in the Safari Rally.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Muthoni Ngunjiri

political analyst

When the first car leaves the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to mark the official start of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally on June 24, not many Kenyans will match President Uhuru Kenyatta’s satisfaction.

