Having women in C-suite critical for world’s growth

At the onset of this millennium, C-suite occupant conversations were taking a different tangent with more scrutiny and focus on how equitable, inclusive and diverse this critical decision-making body of an organisation should be. Fast-forward to 2021. The world has seen it all: From the disasters by terrorism to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, nothing has influenced the global socioeconomic and political discussions like the movement to empower women in all spheres. Companies, governments, civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations have had to create a place for women in a fast-changing global ecosystem, necessitated by a clarion call to include women as key members of decision-making bodies. The direction these conversations will take, either politically, socially or economically, will greatly depend on the way organisations manage women inclusion.

These are pivotal times, especially in Africa, as the continent that has been rife with gender inequality turns over a new leaf. It is gratifying that many of the multilateral and multinational organisations, including some governments, have embraced empowering women, specifically to fill C-suite and political leadership positions.

A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund recently declared that it will only invest in companies with at least 30 per cent women on their board. The United States, the most powerful country, elected its first woman vice-president.

Developing economies

In a report last year that complements another of 2019, McKinsey discusses how companies whose social investments focus on women in developing economies help not only the recipients but also themselves. Educated and income-earning women are especially powerful catalysts for development as they tend to invest more of their money in their families’ health, education and wellbeing.

If there was gender equality, the world would gain another $28 trillion (Sh2.8 quadrillion) in output, the study postulated. The economic benefits of supporting women empowerment programmes can astronomically change the world’s fortunes.

More organisations have chosen to challenge biases in the workplace, business and enterprises, leadership and governance. They deliberately ensure that their configuration structure reflects inclusion, diversity and equality and appoint more women in decision-making positions at the board level.

They have also established programmes that educate, equip and empower women to take their rightful place. For instance, the Coca-Cola Company’s 5by20 global women empowerment initiative has devolved inclusivity, diversity and continues to inculcate equitable support for them. In partnership with the Women Enterprise Fund, more than 800,000 women have benefited in Kenya since 2015.

Women form a central pillar in any sustainability agenda and organisations must explore more avenues to economically empower them. Together, we can challenge the barriers that prevent women from thriving in the areas they choose.