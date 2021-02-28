Having too many laws bad idea for agricultural sector

eggs

Traders in Kisumu sort eggs from Uganda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Muthomi Njuki

Governor

Tharaka Nithi County

What you need to know:

  • The government ought to reduce bodies that eat up farmers’ profits.
  • About 60 per cent of Uganda’s eggs find their way into Kenya.

The expectation that the authorities will influence agricultural policy consistent with farmers’ and consumers’ needs and protect them from cartels and special interest groups is valid.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.