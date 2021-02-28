Having too many laws bad idea for agricultural sector

The expectation that the authorities will influence agricultural policy consistent with farmers’ and consumers’ needs and protect them from cartels and special interest groups is valid.

The Kenyan farmer no longer enjoys a good return after harnessing production factors. The cost of production is too high, making their business generally unproductive. Which is why most farmers are in business for emotional reasons.

The retail price of a free-range (kienyeji) egg in Uganda is Sh9 while that of a caged (grade) hen is Sh5 at the farm gate. In Kenya, it is Sh20 and Sh15, respectively, on average. A 45 kilo bag of onions from Tanzania goes for Sh4,000 during the high season and Sh2,000 in the low season. Kenyan ones sell at Sh2,500 and Sh4,500, respectively.

New markets

About 60 per cent of Uganda’s eggs find their way into Kenya. It is no different with onions.

The tea sector is also interesting. For some reason, players have refused to develop new markets. Never mind that Nairobi has signed many bilateral and multilateral instruments that offer us exciting potential markets. This resulted in plateau returns.

Tea farmers’ complaints may have caught the legislators’ attention but, consistent with the Victorian saying that if your only tool is a hammer every problem looks like a nail, Parliament offered a legislative solution.

Now the Tea Act joins a basketful of laws under the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), whose raison d’être is to boost agricultural productivity and grow new markets for Kenyan produce. On the face of it, AFA is what the doctor prescribed for the sector. But the farmer is not breathing easy.

The legal infrastructure and cartel effect created by analogical reasoning is suffocating the farmer. Whose interests does the plethora of laws serve? The legislation is supposed to catalyse productivity by addressing farmers’ concerns — but only if it’s solution-oriented. There need to be an accurate diagnosis followed by a corresponding prescription. Anything else will make Kenya a net importer of agricultural goods and invigorate the cartels.

New solutions

Legislators should wear the shoes of farmers and consumers by adopting first-principle thinking as a strategy to come up with eureka legislation. It helps in reverse-engineering a problem by breaking it down and reconstructing pieces from the basics. That will give them the opportunity to come up with farmer- and consumer-sensitive solutions to make Kenya food-secure and a major exporter.

Scholars have broken down first-principle thinking to three easy steps: Identify the problem and state beliefs around it, list the reasons as to why it remains unsolved, and then create new solutions.

Bureaucracy slows down farmers, reducing productivity. Countries with thriving agriculture, like Uganda, have even one law for the sector. Multiple legislation on sugar collapsed the sector while horticulture thrives because there are not many laws.

The government ought to reduce bodies that eat up farmers’ profits. For instance, for a small thing like value addition, one must get a licence from AFA.